Whitehall on lockdown as police investigate 'abandoned vehicle near Downing Street'

11 June 2025, 16:01 | Updated: 11 June 2025, 16:03

Whitehall is on lockdown as police are investigating a 'suspicious vehicle' abandoned near Downing Street.
Whitehall is on lockdown as police are investigating a 'suspicious vehicle' abandoned near Downing Street. Picture: LBC

By Josef Al Shemary

Police have locked down Whitehall with cordons placed at both ends of the road while they investigate "an abandoned vehicle in the vicinity of Downing Street.”

Whitehall has been shut down by police, as photos show the road has been closed off by a police cordon.

Police say they are investigating "an abandoned vehicle in the vicinity of Downing Street."

Police have closed off the road both ways between Parliament square and Trafalgar Square.

The closed off section of Whitehall encompasses important government buildings, including 10 Downing Street.

Westminster police said: "A cordon is in place at the southern end of Whitehall as a precautionary measure while officers investigate a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Downing Street.

"It is not linked to a separate road traffic collision involving a coach and a pedestrian in nearby Abingdon Street."

This separate collision saw a person reportedly being hit by a coach on Abingdon Street, right next to Parliament Square.

The condition of the person is unknown, but is is understood they were trapped underneath the coach.

An Air Ambulance attended the scene, as footage shared on X showed it landing in Parliament Square.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.29pm today (June 11) to reports of a road traffic collision on Dean's Yard, Westminster.

We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and a clinical team manager. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a man for a head injury and took him to a major trauma centre by road.”

Several buses are on diversion in the area as police continue their investigation into the abandoned vehicle.

Shortly after the road was closed down, police said the incident had been resolved.

"This incident has now been resolved and cordons will be lifted shortly," the Met Police said in a statement.

