Who is Blaise Metreweli - the real life M and first female head of MI6?

16 June 2025, 10:05 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 10:42

This undated image released by the United Kingdom Foreign Office shows new MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli. (United Kingdom Foreign Office via AP)
Blaise Metreweli is a career MI6 operative and is currently in technology . Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

A British secret service has announced its first ever female chief with Blaise Metreweli being confirmed as the head of MI6.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer announced on Monday that she will take over from Sir Richard Moore with the prime minister saying that the UK faces an “unprecedented scale” of threats.

Ms Metreweli will become the 18th chief in the organisation’s 116-year history and is its only named member of their staff.

Sir Richard tweeted: “We have yet to have a woman as chief so there’s still a glass ceiling to shatter. #AccelerateAction.”

Sir Richard had been in the role since October 2020 when appointed by Boris Johnson.

The head is known within the organisation as C and shares some likeness to the part of M played by Dame Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes in the James Bond films.

The government made the announcement shortly after the UK warned against all travel to Israel as missile strikes continued into the third night.

Sir Keir said: “The historic appointment of Blaise Metreweli comes at a time when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital.

“The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale, be it aggressors who send their spy ships to our waters or hackers whose sophisticated cyber plots seek to disrupt our public services.

“I’d like to thank Sir Richard Moore for his dedicated service, and I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our county and keep our people safe – the foundation of my Plan for Change.”

Here is what you need to know.

Desmond Llewelyn plays Q opposite Pierce Brosnan as James Bond. The quartermaster role has been served by Ms Meterweli in recent times in real life
Desmond Llewelyn plays Q opposite Pierce Brosnan as James Bond. The quartermaster role has been served by Ms Meterweli in recent times in real life. Picture: Getty

Who is Blaise Metreweli?

She might be about to become the equivalent of the James Bond character M but Blaise Meterweli is currently a real life Q as the director of technology within MI6.

A Cambridge graduate, she first joined the service as a case officer in 1999 and has carried out operational roles in the Middle East and Europe. In her career thus far she has also worked at MI5 and is said to be highly regarded by her colleagues.

Ms Meterweli, 47, was last year appointed a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in the King's Birthday Honours for her services to British foreign policy.

Although she will be the first female head of MI6, Stella Rimington and Eliza Manningham-Buller have both headed up the sister MI5 organisation. Anne Keast-Butler has led GCHQ since 2023.

Dame Judi Dench played M in several James Bond films
Dame Judi Dench played M in several James Bond films. Picture: Alamy

In her new post, Ms Metreweli will be accountable to the foreign secretary David Lammy, who has joined Sir Keir in welcoming her.

Ms Metreweli said: “I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my service.MI6 plays a vital role, with MI5 and GCHQ, in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests.

“I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gemma Southall, 38, last seen in Norwich on Saturday.

Police launch urgent hunt for woman, 38, last seen in pink vest and flip flops missing since Saturday
Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds was flummoxed by questions about the Lower Thames crossing

Treasury minister unable to answer basic questions on £10bn Thames crossing in car crash LBC interview
Belinda Taylor, left, and Adam Harrison, right, died during a tandem jump on Friday.

Tributes pour in for 'selfless' mother-of-four and 'wonderful' skydiving instructor who died during tandem jump
NATO Scramble RAF Typhoons Four Times In Seven Days To Intercept Russian Aircraft

RAF fighter jets scrambled six days in a row as fifteen Russian military aircraft intercepted
J.J. Spaun holds the U.S. Open trophy

JJ Spaun hails 'fairytale' victory as Robert MacIntyre’s US Open dream crushed

The trilateral Aukus partnership, believed to be aimed at countering China, involves building a new fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines and co-operating in other areas of defence

Starmer has 'no doubt' Trump will back Aukus submarine deal despite ‘America First’ review

World News

See more World News

An Air India flight takes off.

Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back with 'technical issue'

2 hours ago

Israeli security personnel and first responders inspect an area hit by an Iranian missile strike on central Tel Aviv.

Israel-Iran LIVE: At least five dead and 287 injured in latest strikes on Tel Aviv as fighting enters its fourth day

4 hours ago

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze after a missile launched from Iran struck Haifa, in northern Israel, on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rami Shlush)

UK warns against all travel to Israel as missile strikes continue into third night

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News