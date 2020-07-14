Who is exempt from wearing a face mask and coverings in the UK?

As face masks and coverings become mandatory in England in shops as well as public transport, here’s the list of those exempt from wearing masks under the new rules including those with disabilities, children and more.

Boris Johnson and the government have confirmed it will be mandatory to wear face masks and coverings while in shops and supermarkets in England as well as on public transport.

The latest announcement revealed from July 24 it would be mandatory for everyone to wear a face mask or covering while shopping or on public transport but there are a list of people who are exempt.

What are the rules for children wearing face masks in the UK?

So who are exempt from wearing face masks? Here’s what the government has said:

It’s been revealed a fine of up to £100 can be given for anyone spotted on public transport or in a shop not wearing a mask or covering.

However, there is a list of people, including the shop workers themselves, who are exempt from having to wear one.

According to keepsake.org.uk and the Government guidance you are exempt from wearing a mask if:

You have a disability that means you can’t put a mask on, wear one or remove it.

You are under the age of 11

Putting on a face mask would cause you severe distress.

You use lip reading to communicate/with someone who needs to lip read.

You are out/using public transport to escape danger.

You are a constable or police community support officer acting in the course of their duty.

You are an emergency responder such as a paramedic or fire officer acting in the course of their duty.

You are an official, for example a border force officer, acting in the course of their duties.

You also do not need to wear a face mask or covering if:

You have a physical or mental health impairment that prevents you from wearing a face mask.

You need to remove it to escape risk or injury.

You need to eat, drink or take medication you can remove your face covering.

You are asked to remove a face covering by a police officer.