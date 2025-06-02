When did Madeleine McCann go missing and who is Christian Brueckner?

Kate and Gerry McCann with a photo of Madeleine after she went missing in 2007. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Police are set to search the area in Portugal where Madeleine McCann was last seen, almost 20 years after she went missing.

German police have reportedly requested to search the Praia da Luz area where the British toddler vanished back in 2007.

"They will be land searches only. The main objective is to look for any signs of Madeleine's body," a Portuguese source told the Mail.

The site is close to where Christian Brueckner lived, the German national being a prime suspect in the case.

The search is expected to last around three days unless any bombshell clues are discovered.

It marks the first search in Portugal in over two years following a major joint operation between local and German police, which lasted almost a week.

Here is the background on this case.

Madeleine McCann was three when she vanished while on holiday. Picture: Alamy

Who is Madeleine McCann?

Madeleine McCann disappeared while on holiday with her family in Portugal in 2007 and the news was quickly pounced upon by the British press, becoming one of the most high-profile missing person cases ever.

Leicester-born Madeleine was only three when she went to Praia da Luz with her parents Kate and Gerry as well as her two-year-old twin siblings.

The three children fell asleep on May 3 in their holiday apartment and their parents went for dinner with friends but came back to check on them throughout the evening.

Kate discovered that Madeleine was missing at 10pm and a police investigation began.

Suspect Christian Brueckner is currently serving time over an unrelated rape case but could be released this year. Picture: Alamy

Has Madeleine McCann been found yet?

No. The case remains open and Madeleine's parents are still appealing for investigations to continue to find leads and evidence.

Kate and Gerry McCann were themselves treated as suspects by the police but were eventually cleared. Nobody has been brought to justice.

This latest search will be close to where the prime suspect Christian Brueckner used to live in the area.

A 2023 search for Madeleine McCann did not find any new evidence. Picture: Alamy

Who is Christian Brueckner?

In 2020, German authorities identified Christian Brueckner as the prime suspect. The German national was living in Praia da Luz at the time and was said to have received a phone call nearby Madeleine’s disappearance on the night she vanished.

Brueckner, 48, was jailed in 2019 for raping a 72-year-old woman and is currently serving a prison sentence that is due to end in September - although he faces further accusations which may keep him in custody for longer. He also has child abuse and drug trafficking convictions.

During a deep search in May 2023, an area of Arade Dam in Silves was scoured for evidence with Brueckner said to have buried children’s toys and clothing around the site of his dog’s grave. The site is around 45 minutes from Praia da Luz and referred to by Brueckner as his “little spot of paradise”. But the search two years ago did not bring any new evidence to light.

Brueckner has always denied being involved in Madeleine's disappearance.

He has never been charged with any crimes in connection with Madeleine's disappearance from a Portuguese hotel, where she was on holiday with her parents.

Upon his release from prison, Brueckner is said to be planning to move to another country where he will not be extradited to Britain or Germany.

What are Madeleine McCann's siblings doing now?

Sean and Amelie McCann were both two at the point of disappearance and are both now 20-years-old. According to Now, they were both aspiring athletes and competed in running, swimming and triathlon.

Despite their young age at Madeleine’s disappearance, they are said to remember their sister and have grown up without her but want her back in their lives.

Kate McCann told the Sun: “They have their own friends and they keep busy and they’re really sporty but their only wish is for their big sister to come home.

“We miss our complete family of five.”

She added: “As a family 98 percent of the time we’re busy. I don’t know if that’s a conscious thing but it helps. The urge to look for Madeleine absolutely hasn’t changed at all.”

Did the McCanns use money donated to the cause to pay a mortgage?

Madeleine's Fund: Leaving No Stone Unturned Limited was set up in 2007, not long after the disappearance, to supposedly help the family raise capital in their efforts to find Madeleine.

Celebrities including Sir Richard Branson and Simon Cowell made large donations but came in for controversy in October 2007 when it was revealed the family had used some of the fund to make two mortgage payments.