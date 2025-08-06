Who are Palestine Action and when are they protesting?

Palestine Action supporters risk prison time. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Banned campaign group Palestine Action has said it will attempt to overwhelm the police and the courts with its latest protests.

Large scale action has been coordinated this week by groups including Cage International and Defend Our Juries, according to documents seen by the Telegraph.

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Moazzam Begg is said to have outlined plans at a Cage meeting last week.

Those attending risk being arrested with Palestine Action recently declared as a terrorist group but organisers hope that a safety in numbers will make arresting all participants impossible.

"It would be practically and politically difficult for the state to respond to an action on this scale,” Defend Our Juries wrote in a planning document.

"Even assuming it had the physical capacity to arrest so many people on the same day, the political fallout from such an operation would be incalculable, causing irreparable damage to the reputation of the Government and the police.”

This is the situation so far.

Anyone who expresses support for Palestine Action could be arrested. Picture: Getty

What is Palestine Action?

Palestine Action was formed in 2020 by Huda Ammori and Richard Barnard with the primary aim of stopping British arms being exported to Israel.

It has nothing to do with Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which regularly carries out marches in London.

As well as protesting and campaigning on behalf of their cause, Palestine Action has also taken more physical action, with five people having been charged by counter-terrorism police for damaging aircraft at Brize Norton in June.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said this was one part of a "long history of unacceptable criminal damage” caused by the group.

The group was designated as a terror group at the beginning of July which means that membership of or support for Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The group tried to appeal this and lost in the High Court, however, at the end of July it won an appeal which will see their banned status challenged once more.

When are Palestine Action protesting?

Palestine Action is understood to have planned its rally in London on Saturday.

"We are aware that the organisers of Saturday's planned protest are encouraging hundreds of people to turn out with the intention of placing a strain on the police and the wider criminal justice system," the Metropolitan Police has said.