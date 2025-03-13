'Wicked' mum-of-two faked terminal cancer to trick partner out of £25,000 for ‘treatment’

By Henry Moore

A “wicked” mother of two tricked her family for more than five years by pretending to have terminal breast cancer, convincing her partner to give her nearly £25,000, but instead spending the cash on cosmetic and weight loss treatments.

Laura McPherson, 35, from Derby, lied about visiting doctors and staged photographs of her undergoing chemotherapy as part of an elaborate plan to get money out of her partner, Derby crown court heard.

These fake treatments were paid for by her ex-partner Jon Leonard, but McPherson’s lies extended to her family, including her teenage daughter.

Speaking to the court, Mr Leonard, who runs ultra-marathons, said: “The school would regularly call me to say she had been crying and upset because she was worried her mum would die.”

Judge Jonathan Straw branded the mother “wicked and devious liar.”

“You told those closest to you that you had been diagnosed with and were suffering from terminal forms of cancer,” he told McPherson as she wept in court.

“It is difficult to imagine how an individual could be so calculating and cruel to those that loved and cared for her.

“It was a deliberate, narcissistic route to attention and money.”

McPherson admitted to fraud after telling loved ones she was suffering from breast, bowel, colon, ovarian and cervical cancer in a bid to extort them for cash.

In total, Mr Leonard gave McPherson £24,248.52 for treatment, thinking it would save her life.

This cash paid for a trip to Austria where she underwent a new-age weight loss programme, as well as a breast augmentation treatment in Manchester.

In an emotional impact statement, Mr Leonard accused McPherson of “gaslighting” him.

“Even after pleading guilty, she has spent the last three years spreading disgusting lies about me,” he said.

“And she has never shown any remorse.”

The pair separated three years ago, but Mr Leonard let McPherson stay in his home out of fears for her health.

The mum’s deception collapsed when she asked for more than £7,000 to fund a mastectomy in Manchester.

When Mr Leonard contacted the doctor to pay the bill, he learnt she had instead undergone breast enhancement treatment.

The judge ordered McPherson to wear an electronic tag, face a curfew from 7pm to 6am and complete a two-year community service order.

Any breach could see the mum of two face jail time.