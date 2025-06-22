Windrush campaigners urge the Government to save Notting Hill Carnival

Campaigners have urged the Government to step in to protect the future of Notting Hill Carnival as they mark Windrush Day.

The west London carnival is in jeopardy, its chairman Ian Comfort said in a letter on Wednesday, when he asked Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy to provide urgent funding to save the event.

Jacqueline McKenzie, a campaigner and human rights lawyer who helped victims of the Windrush scandal, said the carnival holds "huge national and international significance".

"The Government needs to recognise this and act urgently to protect it," Ms McKenzie said.

In the late 1950s, Notting Hill became home to many people from the Caribbean who arrived in Britain on Windrush and accompanying ships, and the carnival was founded by pioneers of that generation.

Ms McKenzie said the carnival being at risk "adds insult to injury" for victims of the Windrush scandal.

"It should not be lost on us that these funding concerns coincide with Windrush Day on Sunday," she said.

"To see this celebration in jeopardy whilst so many of the Windrush generation continue to fight for justice following the Home Office scandal only adds insult to injury.

"Carnival embodies the fundamental role of Black and Caribbean communities in Britain, and the Government should be upholding the Windrush legacy instead of undermining it."

The carnival attracts around two million people over the August bank holiday, and Susan Hall, leader of the Conservatives on the London Assembly, previously said the event was a "victim of its own success" and a "disaster waiting to happen" because of the large number of attendees.

City Hall said it has been working with partners to ensure the safety of carnival-goers, which it described as "paramount".

Professor Patrick Vernon, a cultural historian and Windrush campaigner, said: "Notting Hill Carnival is far more than a street event - it is a vital cultural institution with both national and international significance.

"As the second-largest carnival in the world, second only to Rio de Janeiro, it underscores London's position as a leading global capital of diversity, creativity and cultural exchange."

Professor Vernon campaigned for a national Windrush Day following the 2018 scandal when it was revealed thousands of British people, mainly of Caribbean origin, were wrongly classed as illegal immigrants - with many deported while others faced difficulty securing work, accessing healthcare or housing.

"The injustice faced by the Windrush Generation in recent years makes the threat to Notting Hill Carnival all the more painful," Professor Vernon said.

"It is a celebration born of resistance, resilience, and unity - a legacy that should be upheld, not undermined. To allow this cornerstone of Black British identity to fall into jeopardy is to further betray the communities who have already given so much.

"As we approach the 70th anniversary of this extraordinary event, we are reminded that Notting Hill Carnival represents the very best of Britain: unity in diversity, creativity in adversity, and joy in community. Now more than ever, these are values worth defending."

Glenda Caesar, director of the Windrush National Organisation, also urged the Government to step in to save the event, adding: "In the face of historical and ongoing injustices experienced by people of colour, the carnival stands not only as a celebration of resilience, heritage and identity but also as a powerful symbol of unity and inclusion.

"Supporting this event affirms the UK's commitment to embracing diversity, acknowledging its multicultural roots, and fostering a society where all communities feel seen, valued and empowered."

A Government spokesman said: "Notting Hill Carnival is an important community event, and we recognise that for many it is a moment to come together and celebrate.

"We all want this to go ahead, and event organisers should work with local authorities and the police to keep it safe for everyone attending."