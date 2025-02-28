Breaking News

Woman, 19, savaged to death by 'XL Bully' in Bristol flat named

28 February 2025, 16:32 | Updated: 28 February 2025, 16:44

Morgan Dorsett, 19, has been named as the victim of the dog attack in Bristol.
Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Jacob Paul

The teenager savagely killed by a dog inside flat in Bristol earlier this week has been named, police have confirmed.

Morgan Dorsett, 19, from Shropshire, was attacked by a dog believed to have been an XL bully inside a flat in Bristol at 7.19pm on Wednesday.

Her family thanked the public for their support and those who have left flowers near the scene, police said.

Police initially tranquillised the dog involved, but have since put the animal down, Neighbourhood Inspector Terry Murphy of Avon and Somerset Police confirmed at a press conference on ThursdayA man and a woman, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog.

They have been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Floral tributes to the victim left at the scene of the attack on Cobhorn Drive in Bristol.
Floral tributes to the victim left at the scene of the attack on Cobhorn Drive in Bristol. Picture: LBC

A neighbour who lives close to the scene of a dog attack in the Bristol area of Hartcliffe said there was a heavy police presence at the scene, with a woman heard screaming “they’ve killed my dog”.

They told LBC: "It was calm. There was no noise, nothing outside, nothing whatsoever, until the lady came outside."

Another neighbour told the PA News Agency she is certain the dog was an XL bully and had seen it on a lead with its owner. "I do feel so sad for the dog owner. She did mention the dog wasn't great with men, fine with women and children," the woman said. "I feel for her so, so much. It wasn't her fault."

She declined to comment on whether the woman who died lived at the address where the incident happened or if there had been previous police contact with the household.

Speaking at a press conference following the incident, Inspector Terry Murphy said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who’s tragically died as a result of yesterday evening’s incident. They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer.

I’d also like to thank the officers and paramedics who attended yesterday evening and tried to save her life. Support is in place for them.

“A full investigation is now well underway to establish the full circumstances of the events that led to her death.“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, including neighbourhood officers, and if you have any concerns please do speak to them.”

