Woman who used 'array of wigs' to take UK citizenship tests admits fraud

25 February 2025, 20:15

A woman has admitted committing fraud to complete UK citizenship tests on behalf of 13 applicants.
A woman has admitted committing fraud to complete UK citizenship tests on behalf of 13 applicants. Picture: Home Office

By Emma Soteriou

A woman has admitted committing fraud to complete UK citizenship tests on behalf of 13 applicants.

Josephine Maurice appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court via video link from HMP Bronzefield where she admitted pretending to be 13 different people in order to undertake the Life in the UK Test between June 1, 2022 and August 14, 2023.

The Home Office previously said that the 61-year-old had used an "array of wigs" and other disguises in order to pass herself off as the true applicants, both male and female, in an attempt to fraudulently obtain them leave to remain.

During the hearing, Maurice also admitted to conspiring to commit fraud with others over the scheme and to possessing two people's identity documents, namely two UK provisional driving licences, without reasonable excuse on January 27, 2025.

The Life in the UK Test is a requirement for anyone seeking to obtain indefinite leave to remain or naturalisation as a British citizen.

According to the Home Office, it consists of 24 questions aimed at "proving the applicant has sufficient knowledge of British values, history and society".

The defendant, wearing a black and white shirt, spoke to enter guilty pleas for all charges.

The Home Office previously said fraudsters completing the test for others could "lead to people wrongly being granted the right to remain in the country without the proper due diligence".

Of Maurice, Home Office immigration enforcement criminal and financial investigation inspector Phillip Parr said in a previous statement: "This individual is believed to have orchestrated a pre-meditated plan to avoid detection, meticulously selecting disguises and test centre locations across the country to evade the authorities.

"As with many criminals who commit this type of crime, we believe her motive was financial gain."

Maurice, of Enstone Road in Enfield, north London, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on May 20.

