Mum charged with murder of 'beautiful' two-year-old daughter found in village pond

4 March 2025, 18:31 | Updated: 4 March 2025, 18:49

'Beautiful' Annabel Mackey was found in a pond in Hampshire, yards from her home in September 2023.
'Beautiful' Annabel Mackey was found in a pond in Hampshire, yards from her home in September 2023. Picture: Social media

By Henry Moore

The mother of a two-year-old girl who died after being found in a village pond has been charged with murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

'Beautiful' Annabel Mackey was found in a pond in Hampshire, yards from her home in September 2023.

Police were sent to a report that Annabel had gone missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon, Hampshire, on September 10, 2023.

The youngster was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but died the following afternoon.

Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger has been charged with her murder and remanded into custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 5.

Read more: Murder investigation launched after boy, 16, shot dead in south London as gunman still at large

Annabel Mackey
Annabel Mackey. Picture: social media

Annabel's heartbroken father paid tribute to his "beautiful" little girl.

In a statement released through police, Annabel's father said: "Annabel was a beautiful, positive and very happy little girl.

"She had an incredibly pure and caring nature that we miss so much. She loved story time, dogs and her dolly.

"She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth.

"Annabel loved to laugh, she brought so much happiness into our lives. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.

"Thank you to everyone who was a positive influence in her life. Please continue Annabel's legacy by remembering her and caring for others as much as she did.

"The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness.

"Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever x."

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: "A woman arrested following the death of a two-year-old girl who was found at Kingsley Pond, East Hampshire in September 2023, has today (Tuesday 4 March) been charged with murder.

"Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger has been remanded into custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 5 March 2025.

"We were called at 5.02pm on Sunday, 10 September 2023 to a report that two-year-old Annabel Mackey had gone missing from her home on Forge Road in Kingsley.

"Annabel was found a short time later, unresponsive, at Kingsley Pond. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where she died on the afternoon of Monday 11 September.

"Detectives from the Major Crime Team, carried out the investigation into Annabel's death and her movements before she was located at Kingsley Pond."

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens response after US aircraft carrier deployed in South Korea

Footage shows Clifford buying rope and petrol before the triple murder.

Chilling video shows triple crossbow killer buying rope and petrol before killing family of racing commentator
A Police cordon is in place near Stockwell station south London.

Murder investigation launched after boy, 16, shot dead in south London as gunman still at large
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025.

Starmer speaks out as Zelenskyy offers olive branch to Trump after 'regrettable' White House clash
British passport on United States national flag background close up.

Record number of Americans applying for UK citizenship after Donald Trump re-election

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table,' says Zelenskyy as he pledges to work with Trump on peace deal

World News

See more World News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday.

'No winners in a trade war': Trudeau blasts 'dumb' Trump claiming 'no justification' for US tariffs against Canada

3 hours ago

A heavily tattooed man dubbed Human Satan with horns in his head and his mouth has had two fingers removed to give himself claws in his latest extreme body modification.

‘Human Satan’ tattoo and piercing addict has fingers removed to create animalistic claws

5 hours ago

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News