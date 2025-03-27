Breaking News

Woman, 60, charged with stalking Madeleine McCann's family

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

A 60-year-old woman has been charged as part of an investigation into the alleged stalking of Madeleine McCann's family.

Karen Spragg has been charged with one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress between May 3 2024 and February 21 this year, Leicestershire Police said.

The Cardiff resident is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Polish national Julia Wandel, 23, is also due to appear at the same court tomorrow, charged with four counts of stalking against the McCann family after claiming online she was the missing girl.

Wandel is accused of stalking Kate, Gerry, Sean and Amelie McCann between January 3 2024 and February 15 2025.

She is alleged to have attended the family home on May 2 and December 7 last year.

She is also accused of sending a letter, calls, voicemails and WhatsApp messages to Kate and Gerry McCann, and sending Amelie and Sean McCann Instagram messages between January 3 and December 29 last year.

This is a breaking story, more follows...