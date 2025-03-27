Breaking News

Woman, 60, charged with stalking Madeleine McCann's family

27 March 2025, 18:59 | Updated: 27 March 2025, 19:12

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

A 60-year-old woman has been charged as part of an investigation into the alleged stalking of Madeleine McCann's family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Karen Spragg has been charged with one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress between May 3 2024 and February 21 this year, Leicestershire Police said.

The Cardiff resident is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Polish national Julia Wandel, 23, is also due to appear at the same court tomorrow, charged with four counts of stalking against the McCann family after claiming online she was the missing girl.

Wandel is accused of stalking Kate, Gerry, Sean and Amelie McCann between January 3 2024 and February 15 2025.

She is alleged to have attended the family home on May 2 and December 7 last year.

She is also accused of sending a letter, calls, voicemails and WhatsApp messages to Kate and Gerry McCann, and sending Amelie and Sean McCann Instagram messages between January 3 and December 29 last year.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hollywood Exteriors And Landmarks - 2022

Blockbuster set for stunning return with London pop-up shop

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Putin warns of Arctic war if US takes Greenland as Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine
Ysgol y Grango in Wales.

School locked down with 'no one allowed out' as parents told 'do not contact your child'

A sign for The Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske, Truro

NHS hospital sparks fury by cutting staff overtime pay to save money

The Avengers Doomsday cast has been revealed

Avengers Doomsday cast revealed: Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart reprise X-Men roles as they join MCU
Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari talks to the media.

Michael Schumacher 'can't communicate verbally' as F1 legend's condition 'worsens'

World News

See more World News

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

French prosecutors seek seven-year prison sentence for ex-PM Sarkozy over alleged links to Gaddafi

2 mins ago

The babysitter got into an "altercation" with the man.

Babysitter checking for monsters under child's bed finds man hiding there

1 hour ago

Dozens of people loaded with groceries wait to pay at a supermarket on a day marked by queues of people eager to stockpile food and other products

Stockpile 72 hours of food amid fears of war, EU warns its 450million citizens

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News