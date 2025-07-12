British woman, 30, died day after liposuction and tummy tuck surgery in Turkey

A British woman died after cosmetic surgery at a hospital in Izmir, Turkey. Picture: Google

By Ruth Lawes

A British woman died after her 'heart rate spiked' during liposuction and tummy tuck surgery in Turkey.

Ruby Khan, 30, from Oldham, Manchester, travelled to Medical Point hospital in Izmir for the cosmetic procedure on place on Sunday, April 6.

An inquest into her death at Rochdale Coroners Court on Thursday heard the surgery 'started well' before her 'heart rate spiked'.

The court heard doctors were able to get a faint heartbeat but Ms Khan died the following day (Monday, April 7).

Police Coroner's Officer Katie Burrows said it was housing officer Ms Khan's first surgery.

Assistant Coroner Julie Mitchell said that the cause of death has been determined as a fatal cardiac arrhythmia.

A review will take place on August 14 and an inquest on October 30, The Oldham Times reports.

Last year, Kaydell Brown, 38, from Sheffield, died after travelling to Turkey for Brazilian bum lift surgery.

The mother-of-two had paid £5,400 for the procedure as well as a tummy tuck and boob job.

Her sister Leanne, who was due to have the same surgery, travelled to Turkey with Ms Brown.

Leanne was informed two days after Ms Brown's operation that her sister had died in the recovery room after the procedure.

Staff said they tried to wake her up but she did not come round and they believe some fat travelled to her lungs.

Hairdresser Kaydell Brown died after travelling to Turkey for surgery. Picture: GoFundMe

Leanne told ITV News: “She went in for surgery at about 9.30am and that was the last time I saw her.

"I was in the room waiting for her to come back. I'd asked a few times where she was, how long she was going to be and they just kept saying she was coming and then I got a knock on the door.

"Three people walked in and said, can you come with us please?

"They took me to a room and they just started trying to say, you know, there's complications with surgery, you know things can happen. And I said, 'has my sister died?' And he just said, 'I'm sorry, but yeah'.”

She added: “They just gave me an envelope and said here’s your money back and here’s your sister’s money back.

"And here’s your flight. It’s like, sorry she’s dead, here’s your plane ticket.

"When you go in and you’re paying, they’re your best friends but when something goes wrong, you’re left to yourself, it’s goodbye.”

When Ms Brown's body was examined by a UK coroner, large parts of her brain, lungs and heart were missing.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social care said at the time: “Our sympathies are with the family of Kaydell Brown.

“The UK government has been actively engaging with the Turkish government on how to support the safety of patients who decide they wish to travel to Turkey for medical treatment.

“We urge anyone considering a cosmetic procedure abroad to research the treatment in question, the qualifications of their clinician and the regulations that apply in the country they are travelling to.”