Pensioner dies after a dog licked a cut on her leg

By Alice Padgett

A 'very frail' woman has died from an infection caused when a dog licked an open wound on her leg.

June Baxter, 83, from Attleborough in Norfolk, cut her leg while using a commode at her home on June 29.

The retired legal secretary was alone when she injured her leg, until her granddaughter, and main carer, Caitlan Allin arrived.

Ms Allin brought her dog with her, who liked Mrs Baxter's wound, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard.

The following day she told her granddaughter she felt sick.

The court heard now paramedics used tweezers to reposition damaged skin and dressed the wound.

Mrs Baxter was then taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on July 1.

Despite treatment, her condition deteriorated and she died from septic shock on July 7.

Secondary causes of death included kidney, liver and heart conditions, the court was told.

Tests found Mrs Baxter's wound had pasteurella multocida present - a bacteria that is commonly found in the mouths of domestic animals.

Mrs Baxter was described as an independent and "determined" woman.

Coroner Johanna Thompson recorded a conclusion of accidental death on Tuesday.

None of Mrs Baxter's family attending court or joined the hearing remotely.

The coroner confirmed they had seen the evidence and were content for the inquest to be heard.

Ms Thompson said: "Mrs Baxter was in frail health. On 29 June she was found to have injured her leg at her home.

"On the following day she reported feeling unwell; she was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she was diagnosed with an infection which was subsequently identified to be arising from a domestic dog lick."