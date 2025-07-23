Pensioner dies after a dog licked a cut on her leg

23 July 2025, 13:46

Tests found Mrs Baxter's wound had pasteurella multocida present.
Tests found Mrs Baxter's wound had pasteurella multocida present. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Padgett

A 'very frail' woman has died from an infection caused when a dog licked an open wound on her leg.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

June Baxter, 83, from Attleborough in Norfolk, cut her leg while using a commode at her home on June 29.

The retired legal secretary was alone when she injured her leg, until her granddaughter, and main carer, Caitlan Allin arrived.

Ms Allin brought her dog with her, who liked Mrs Baxter's wound, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard.

The following day she told her granddaughter she felt sick.

The court heard now paramedics used tweezers to reposition damaged skin and dressed the wound.

Mrs Baxter was then taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on July 1.

Despite treatment, her condition deteriorated and she died from septic shock on July 7.

Secondary causes of death included kidney, liver and heart conditions, the court was told.

Tests found Mrs Baxter's wound had pasteurella multocida present - a bacteria that is commonly found in the mouths of domestic animals.

Read More: Four-star hotel in Canary Wharf prepared for asylum seekers - as anti-migrant protesters gather outside

Read More: 'Irresponsible' M&S advert banned for 'unhealthily thin' model

An elderly woman with a dog.
An elderly woman with a dog. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Baxter was described as an independent and "determined" woman.

Coroner Johanna Thompson recorded a conclusion of accidental death on Tuesday.

None of Mrs Baxter's family attending court or joined the hearing remotely.

The coroner confirmed they had seen the evidence and were content for the inquest to be heard.

Ms Thompson said: "Mrs Baxter was in frail health. On 29 June she was found to have injured her leg at her home.

"On the following day she reported feeling unwell; she was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she was diagnosed with an infection which was subsequently identified to be arising from a domestic dog lick."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A record number of police officers were sacked from forces in England and Wales in the past year, new figures show.

Record number of police officers sacked after misconduct crackdown

President Donald Trump

Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn

10 people have been arrested following anti-migration protests in Epping

Essex Police chief rejects claims of bias and says he won’t resign in wake of migrant hotel protest
John Torode and Gregg Wallace attend The Childline Ball 2019...

BBC to air unseen series of MasterChef with sacked Gregg Wallace and John Torode

Police outside the hotel in Canary Wharf

Four-star hotel in Canary Wharf prepared for asylum seekers - as anti-migrant protesters gather outside
Drummeer Road in Maguiresbridge.

Two dead and two seriously injured in Northern Ireland shooting

World News

See more World News

The bill has sparked the first major public demonstration against the government since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy faces backlash at home and abroad over bill 'undermining' Ukraine's anti-corruption watchdogs

20 mins ago

A Brown bear (Ursus arctos) is fishing for salmon along the shore of Lake Crescent in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA.

Brown bear mauls woman on popular hiking trail as bear-hunt launched

1 hour ago

x

British mother-of-two arrested in Mauritius after 'attempting to smuggle cannabis inside six-year-old son’s suitcase'

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News