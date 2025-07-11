Woman hospitalised after 70 firefighters tackle blaze in 17-storey south London tower block

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Hillingdon Street in Walworth. Picture: LFB

By Jacob Paul

A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire ripped through a south London tower block as 70 firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Smoke was seen billowing into the sky as emergency services arrived at the scene in Southwark, south London.

Ten fire engines carrying crews from Dowgate, Dockhead, Soho, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations were deployed.

The blaze broke out on the 11th floor of 17-storey Brawne House on Hillingdon Street in Walworth, near Oval.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and remains under investigation.

A woman was taken to hospital and has been treated for her injuries, The London Fire Brigade has confirmed.

Read more: ‘Shameful’ bonfire with migrant effigies in Northern Ireland being treated as hate incident

Read more: Boy, 12, dies in fire at flat in south-east London as witnesses tell of home catching fire 'like a tinderbox'

Crews are tackling a fire on the 11th floor of a block of flats in #Walworth.



Smoke is beginning to subside, but we'd still advise keeping windows & doors closed for the meantime if you live in the vicinity.



Please continue to avoid the area https://t.co/DWBUNh0V2I pic.twitter.com/jCdtJ4rYzK — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 11, 2025

Two other people were treated on scene, it added.

The LFB said in an update earlier on X earlier this afternoon: "Smoke is beginning to subside, but we'd still advise keeping windows & doors closed for the meantime if you live in the vicinity."

Station Commander Tony Perks, who was at the scene, said: "This was a very visible fire, and the area became increasingly busy as a result.

"People are advised to continue to avoid the area at this time, while crews damp down remaining hot spots."

It said earlier that officers had taken over 40 calls, as they urged people to avoid the area while reasoning to the incident.