Woman, 20, killed in horror drug driving van crash on the Strand confirmed as King’s College student

19 March 2025, 18:35

Fellow students and other members of the public begin to lay flowers by the gates of St Mary le Strand church where the van came to a halt. This was after a van crashed yesterday killing one person. The victim was King's College London student, aged 21.
Fellow students and other members of the public begin to lay flowers by the gates of St Mary le Strand church where the van came to a halt. This was after a van crashed yesterday killing one person. The victim was King's College London student, aged 21. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A woman who died after a van being driven by a drug-fuelled man hit a group of people on the Strand has been confirmed as a King's College London student.

The woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been made aware and continue to be supported by specialist officers, the Metroplitan Police have said.

A 27-year-old woman was also taken to hospital, where she remains in a serious condition. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Another victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

A 26-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of careless and drug driving has been released on bail.

Police are continuing to investigate the deadly collision, which outside King's College London in Aldwych on Tuesday afternoon.

. Police officers and emergency services on the scene outside Somerset House after a van collided with pedestrians.
. Police officers and emergency services on the scene outside Somerset House after a van collided with pedestrians. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah, in charge of policing for the area said:“This was a tragic incident which has deeply affected the community.

“I commend the actions of the emergency services and members of the public, who provided aid to those involved who tried to save this young woman’s life and help the others who were injured.

“This area of London is extremely busy and those who have been in the area over the last 24 hours would have noticed an increased police presence as our enquiries continue.

“Cordons have since been lifted, however we continue to work with those in the area, including King’s College London.“We are aware of inaccurate speculation online about this incident being terrorism related.

"We ask the public to refrain from this speculation to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and avoid causing further suffering to the family of the young woman.“Our thoughts remain with the family of the young woman who has died.”

On the day of the incident, LBC reporter Fraser Knight spoke to a King's student who questioned why the van driver was allowed to access such a "social and public" area.

He said: "We had no worries before, but now that a van could come in so easily, it begs the question of how this happened and how the van was even allowed access to such a social and public area. You know, there are a lot of questions to be asked."

Meanwhile, a local maintenance worker told LBC that the driver appeared to be "panicked" and "frozen" as the horrifying scene unfolded.

They said they heard a "big bang and a loud scream and lots of commotion", adding that the van was coming out the service yard of the university and went through the security barrier and gate.

