Woman, 71, released from hospital with 13-year-old still in critical condition after London fire kills four

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a house fire where a mother and three of her children died in north-west London. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A 71-year-old woman has been released from hospital while a 13-year-old remains in critical condition and a man still in custody after a house fire at a house in Stonebridge, north-west London killed a mother and three children.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to LBC in an update that a suspect who is being questioned on suspicion of murder has yet to be charged and remains in custody.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the house fire where the mother and three of her children died in north-west London.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to assist the London Fire Brigade at the fire in Tillett Close, Stonebridge, at around 1am on Saturday morning.

Eight fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to the scene, and one neighbour reportedly went into the burning building to save those trapped inside.

One neighbour named Dave told LBC how he was woken up when his son heard the noise of fire engines in the street.

"It was just a scenery of total disaster," he said. "I spoke to a gentleman that made an attempt before the ambulance came to go inside the building and he went inside there and got to the second floor."

The man had to turn back before he reached the third floor of the house because of the heat of the fire, Dave said.

"He shouted and asked 'Anybody here?'. And no response. But it was a disaster from there. And he came back out. I saw his arm and he got burnt by obviously the heat, the immense heat of the fire.

"I said, I looked in his face and he just looked really stunned. He didn't look himself because I said: 'Boy, you are a brave man to actually enter a house that set on fire'."

A 43-year-old woman, a 15-year old girl and two boys, aged eight and four, all reportedly died at the scene. Their next-of-kin have been informed.

A further two people have been taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

"It was just sad to hear that kids were involved," Dave said. "Got a young child here myself and as I say, it's just been 30 yards from my home. I only moved into this house last year... I haven't even been here a year to experience this. It's absolutely devastating."

Another resident, Mohamed Labidi, told LBC the affected family are "very humble people, very good people.".

He said: "I hear now that there's someone has been arrested, but to be honest, I have no clue about that . I'm really sorry for this calamity that happened.

Mohamed told LBC his family called 999 as the fire broke out.

He said: "My siblings and my wife, we had like five people in my household. We made the calls, of course, alongside all other neighbours.

"We heard that more than 20 calls have been made to the Fire Brigade. To be honest, I don't want to look at the house because it's really shocking. We have a really good community here, a really strong community. We look after each other."

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in custody, the Met has said.

Read more: Major incident declared as firefighters tackle recycling warehouse fire

Read more: Plane crashes into San Diego neighbourhood 'setting 15 homes on fire'

A 43-year-old woman and three boys, aged 15, eight and four, all reportedly died at the scene. Picture: LBC/Helen Hoddinott

Eight fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to the scene. Picture: LBC/Helen Hoddinott

Superintendent Steve Allen, from the Met's local policing team in north-west London, confirmed that a mother and three children died.

He said in a statement:"This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone involved.

"Officers arrested a man at the scene and we continue to work alongside investigators from the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire. Emergency services will remain in Tillett Close throughout the day as these enquiries take place."

In an updated statement he added that the man who was arrested outside the house remains in custody and is being questioned by officers.

"I recognise the significant impact that this incident has had on the community. We are working closely with local authority partners and will have officers at Tillett close throughout the day."

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Keeley Foster said described the incident as "extremely tragic", adding that "the thoughts of everyone across the Brigade are with those impacted by this incident."

She added: “Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a well-developed fire, involving two adjoining properties. Crews immediately set to work carrying out firefighting operations in order to bring the incident under control.

Four people have died in a fire at Tillett Close, Stonebridge, west London. Picture: Google maps

“Sadly, a woman and three children have died as a result of this fire. Crews wearing breathing apparatus were able to rescue the woman and one of the children from the second floor, but they were later declared deceased at the scene. A further two children were discovered to have died in the fire, as crews carried out a search of the properties involved.

“Our specialist Fire Investigation Unit are working closely with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service to now determine the cause of this fire.

“We are working closely with our partners to support the community at this very sad time.”

Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt issued "condolences, thoughts, and prayers" in a statement.

He said: "Last night London Fire Brigade responded to a house fire on Tillett Close in Stonebridge, which tragically claimed the lives of four people.

"Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this horrific incident.

"The council has set up a rest centre nearby and a dedicated team has been looking after families who needed to be evacuated. We will continue to support those affected.

"We are working closely with the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police as they conduct their investigations into the cause of the fire, and will continue to offer them our full support and assistance."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 509/24May or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.