Woman who took her husband to Switzerland for an assisted suicide says she has 'no regrets'

A woman who helped her husband die has said she has "no regrets" despite facing a police investigation.

Louise Shackleton travelled to Dignitas in Switzerland where her husband Anthony, who suffered with Motor Neurone Disease, chose to end his life in December.

On her return to the UK, Louise turned herself in to police who opened an investigation.

Louise has insisted it was "his decision" to seek a "peaceful death" and said it would have been different if assisted dying was legal in England and Wales because their family would have been able to be there.

She told Sky News: "I have committed a crime, which I have admitted to, of assisting him by simply pushing him on to a plane and being with him, which I don't regret for one moment. He was my husband and I loved him."

Anthony "wanted nothing more than a good death", Louise said, adding that the husband and wife had talked at length over the decision for two years.

It comes as MPs are preparing for another vote on legalising assisted dying in England and Wales.

The legislation was thrown into doubt last month after the proposed timeframe for its rollout was extended to 2029.

MPs in support of the bill have expressed fears that the law could never actually become legislation, as the delay will coincide with the next general election.

The current government might then be reluctant to stick to the embattled bill right before a general election, while a potential next government could then decide not to continue with the bill.

The delay was proposed by Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP who is trying to get the bill over the line after it passed a historic Commons vote last year.