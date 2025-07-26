Pubs to stay open late for European Championship final as Brits cheer on Lionesses

26 July 2025, 17:13 | Updated: 26 July 2025, 17:43

England fans gather in the pub in Brighton ready to watch England take on Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup Final.
England fans gather in the pub in Brighton ready to watch England take on Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup Final. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Pubs have been granted permission to stay open until 1am on Sunday as the Lionesses play in the European Championship final.

The Home Office confirmed yesterday that licensing hours will be extended across England and Wales as the defending champions meet Spain in the Euro 2025 final.

Fans are expected to buy an extra million pints during the final, according to the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPC), says MailOnline.

Chief executive Emma McClarkin said: "Our sector plays a huge part in boosting community spirit and championing inclusivity in sport, and we expect the pubs will be packed by those cheering on our fantastic squads."

Licensing hours can be relaxed to mark an occasion of "exceptional national significance".

Fans celebrate at the Brighton Laines Pub as England win the Euro Women's cup final in extra time on July 2022.
Fans celebrate at the Brighton Laines Pub as England win the Euro Women's cup final in extra time on July 2022. Picture: Getty

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "I want to wish the best of luck to Sarina Wiegman and the England squad, who we hope will bring it home once again and continue on as champions of Europe."

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson previously said: "Nothing quite brings people together like watching our national football teams, which is why we want fans to be able to enjoy every minute of these matches.

"We will extend licensing hours should either team progress through the tournament, to allow supporters to watch and celebrate together for longer."

England's Michelle Agyemang (right) and team-mates during a training session at Sportanlage Au, Opfikon, Switzerland.
England's Michelle Agyemang (right) and team-mates during a training session at Sportanlage Au, Opfikon, Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

The Lionesses were on the brink of elimination by Italy when 19-year-old substitute Michelle Agyemang forced extra time, drawing the sides level with an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time to cancel out Barbara Bonansea’s 33rd-minute opener.

The Prince of Wales is set to cheer on the Lionesses at the Euro 2025 finals.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that William is to attend Sunday’s final in Basel in his role as patron of the Football Association.

It comes after football fan William congratulated the reigning champions on their thrilling comeback to reach the final in a last-gasp victory over Italy in extra time in Switzerland on Tuesday.

In a message on X, football fan William wrote: “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025.”

