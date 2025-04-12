Shock as house destroyed in explosion in Nottinghamshire, with neighbours evacuated

The house has been destroyed. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A house in the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop has been destroyed in an explosion.

It is unclear if there are any casualties from the explosion, or what caused it.

Police said: "We are currently at the scene of an explosion in Worksop.

"Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm after an explosion inside a house.

"The terraced property has been partially destroyed, with damage also reported to adjoining properties."

Multiple houses in and around John Street have been evacuated as emergency crews work to account for all local residents.

Several nearby roads have been closed and people are advised to avoid the area.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is major incident and emergency services will remain at the scene throughout the night.

“Multiple properties have been evacuated as we work with our partners to respond to this incident and understand how it happened.”

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.