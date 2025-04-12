Shock as house destroyed in explosion in Nottinghamshire, with neighbours evacuated

12 April 2025, 21:30 | Updated: 12 April 2025, 21:36

The house has been destroyed
The house has been destroyed. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A house in the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop has been destroyed in an explosion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is unclear if there are any casualties from the explosion, or what caused it.

Police said: "We are currently at the scene of an explosion in Worksop.

"Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm after an explosion inside a house.

"The terraced property has been partially destroyed, with damage also reported to adjoining properties."

Multiple houses in and around John Street have been evacuated as emergency crews work to account for all local residents.

Read more: Horror as plane explodes into flames after crashing in British holiday park

Read more: Scottish tourist dies after sustaining severe burns in Rome gas explosion that destroyed three-storey hotel

Several nearby roads have been closed and people are advised to avoid the area.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is major incident and emergency services will remain at the scene throughout the night.

“Multiple properties have been evacuated as we work with our partners to respond to this incident and understand how it happened.”

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher signs helmet for fans with help from wife, 12 years on from catastrophic brain injury
Megan King

Miracle as doctors reattach skull of 'internally decapitated' woman after freak football injury
Abedi

'Give prison officers stab-proof vests', union chief urges, after 'three attacked by Manchester Arena terrorist'
A plane crashed in Whitecliff Holiday Park

Horror as plane explodes into flames after crashing in British holiday park

Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe taken to hospital and will miss Manchester United clash

British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, as members of parliament debate draft legislation giving the Government 'the power to direct steel companies in England' to protect British Steel'. Picture date: Saturday April 12, 2025.

Police called to British Steel plant after Scunthorpe workers prevent Chinese executives entering premises

World News

See more World News

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, meets his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi prior to negotiations with U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, Oman, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)

Iran holds 'indirect' talks with US over nuclear programme - with 'more to come next week'

5 hours ago

Allen McKenna, 47, died while on holiday in Morocco with girlfriend Majda Mjaoual

Wife, 25, of British businessman, 47, who died on holiday 'cleared out' couple's shared home 'within weeks'

10 hours ago

Elderly British couple imprisoned by Taliban have faced 29 'interrogations' since imprisonment

Elderly British couple imprisoned by Taliban have faced 29 'interrogations' since imprisonment

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News