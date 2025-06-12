World’s first prisoner of war camp in Cambridgeshire to open to the public

The former Agents House, Norman Cross prisoner of war camp, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

The world's first prisoner of war camp, based in Yaxley, Cambridgeshire, is undergoing plans to open to the public.

The site of the world's first purpose-built prisoner of war camp, which dates back to the Napoleonic wars, has been saved by Historic England funding.

The camp was assembled in four months using 500 carpenters and labourers, and housed around 7,000 French prisoners.

It also inspired the creation of the world’s largest collection of prisoner craftwork.

The site contains the remains of the camp dating back to 1796, and has been purchased by Nene Park Trust with £200,000 grant funding from Historic England and £50,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Norman Cross Memorial for French prisoners of war, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

There is no public access to the site at present, but the Nene Park Trust is developing plans to allow visitors to explore the area.

The acquisition of the Norman Cross site fulfils the ambition of long-term resident and supporter, Derek Lopez, who died before seeing his vision completed.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “The Norman Cross prisoner of war camp represents a pivotal moment in our shared European heritage that deserves to be better known.

"After years of work to secure this site, we're delighted that our partnership work with Nene Park Trust, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Lopez family has helped to save this internationally significant monument for the nation.”

The Norman Cross Memorial for French prisoners of war, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

The site currently functions as a self-contained town with barracks, offices, a hospital, school, marketplace and banking system the prison measured about 250m by 270m and was designed around four quadrangles.

Each one had wooden accommodation blocks for prisoners, as well as an exercise yard, a store house and cooking house.

Prisoners created craftwork – including artefacts such as toys, model ships and dominos sets carved from wood or animal bone – and sold them at a regular market.

Battles were being fought in Europe, the Caribbean, north Africa and the Indian Ocean with French and Dutch soldiers and sailors captured and brought to the UK.

Painting of the Norman Cross prisoner of war camp. 1797. Unknown 933 Norman Cross painting. Picture: Alamy

The last prisoners left the camp in 1814 and it was dismantled two years later.

A memorial to the 1,770 prisoners who died there, many due to diseases such as Typhus, was erected in 1914.

Paul Chamberlain, author and historian of the Napoleonic era, said: “Norman Cross Prison Depot is unique in that it is an historic site that continues to tell its story, involving communities, both local and national.

“This acquisition will enable more of the story to be told for future generations and provide us with a better understanding of a lost town that had a significant impact on the region over two hundred years ago.”