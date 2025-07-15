World's oldest runner dies: Brit, 114, hit by car

15 July 2025, 08:08 | Updated: 15 July 2025, 09:29

This year's oldest London Marathon runner, Fauja Singh, celebrating his 93rd birthday as he runs across the Millennium Bridge in London.
This year's oldest London Marathon runner, Fauja Singh, celebrating his 93rd birthday as he runs across the Millennium Bridge in London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Fauja Singh, aged 114, was hit by a car and suffered fatal injuries while trying to cross a road.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A British runner, who first ran the London Marathon at the age of 89, has died in a road accident.

The athlete – believed to be the oldest runner to complete a marathon – was hit by a car and suffered fatal injuries while trying to cross a road in his birth village Beas Pind, near Jalandhar in Punjab, on Monday, according to reports in India.

His London-based running club and charity, Sikhs In The City, confirmed his death and said their upcoming events in Ilford, east London, will be a celebration of his life and achievements.

Singh - who lived in Ilford from 1992 - made his name by beating a number of records for marathon times in multiple age brackets.

Read More: Children will be taught how to combat misogyny and resist ‘incel culture’ in schools under new guidance

Centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh, 101, center, originally from Beas Pind, in Jalandhar, India but who now lives in London, runs in a 10-kilometer race, part of the annual Hong Kong Marathon.
Centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh, 101, center, originally from Beas Pind, in Jalandhar, India but who now lives in London, runs in a 10-kilometer race, part of the annual Hong Kong Marathon. Picture: Alamy

The centenarian became an inspiration for countless athletes by running marathons past the age of 100.

A profile on the Olympics website said Singh was born in Punjab, then under British rule, on April 1 1911 and was the youngest of four children in a farming family.

He was said to have suffered from thin and weak legs, and was unable to walk until he was five years old.

He moved to England and settled in east London with his son after the death of his wife Gian Kaur in Jalandhar.

It was not until 2000, aged 89, that he took up running, quickly rising to fame by completing his maiden marathon in London in six hours and 54 minutes.

This time knocked 58 minutes off the previous world's best in the 90-plus age bracket.

Singh ran numerous marathons, completing the 2003 Toronto Waterfront Marathon in five hours and 40 minutes, his personal best.

On October 16 2011, in Toronto, the runner is thought to have become the first centenarian to run a marathon.

Guinness World Records described it as an "inspirational achievement" but said it was unable to recognise the feat without the necessary proof of his date of birth.

Singh did not have a birth certificate, as official birth records were not kept in India in 1911, although the date of birth on his passport was April 1 1911, and he received a personal letter from Queen Elizabeth II on his 100th birthday.

He was a torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympics and retired at the age of 101.

Harmander Singh, Fauja Singh's coach at Sikhs In The City, confirmed his death in a statement posted to the running club.

Fauja Singh, British Citizen and the oldest Marathon runner in the world at 101.
Fauja Singh, British Citizen and the oldest Marathon runner in the world at 101. Picture: Alamy

"Dearest runners. It is with great sadness that we can confirm our icon of humanity and powerhouse of positivity Fauja Singh has passed away in India. Aged 114 years old.

"He succumbed to injuries caused by a vehicle accident while crossing the road close to his home.

"His running club and charity Sikhs In The City will be devoting all of its events until the Fauja Singh Birthday Challenge on Sunday March 29 2026 to celebrate his life of success and achievements.

"We will be doubling the efforts to raise funds to building the Fauja Singh Clubhouse on the route in Ilford where he used to train.

"In lieu of flowers please donate to his Clubhouse Appeal so we can carry on his legacy to encourage the world to keep fit and stay positive."

Preet Kaur Gill MP said on X: "Saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh.

"I had the honour of meeting him. A truly inspiring man. His discipline, simple living, and deep humility left a lasting mark on me.

"A reminder that age is just a number, but attitude is everything. Rest in power, legend."

Jas Athwal MP said on X: "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji.

"He was legendary - a man who continued running until he was 101. He was a global Sikh icon, that inspired millions across the world.

"His spirit and legacy of resilience will run on forever. My heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends. We will miss him. RIP."

Donations can be made at: www.gofundme.com/f/fauja-singh-clubhouse-appeal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Courtney, in her Union flag dress and hat, and her dad Stuart

Schoolgirl, 12, 'punished' for wearing Union flag dress to school culture day

The car driver holds a coffee cup in hand, with a background of a blurred wheel

Fatigue-related crashes surge in summer as drivers urged to break up long journeys with more stops, data shows
Grants for new electric cars are being reintroduced after being scrapped in June 2022, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Grants for new electric cars to be brought back as drivers could claim thousands in discounts
There is a "real concern" over the wellbeing of doctors in training, the medical regulator has warned.

‘Real concern’ over wellbeing of doctors in training as number at ‘high risk of burnout’ doubles
British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (C) and his brother Tristan Tate (back R) speak to journalists after having been released from detention in Bucharest, Romania on March 12, 2024.

Children will be taught how to combat misogyny and resist ‘incel culture’ in schools under new guidance
John Torode took to Instagram to tell fans that he allegedly made the remarks in 2018 or 2019 and that he had apologised immediately afterwards.

MasterChef's John Torode reveals allegation of racist language amid inquiry Into Gregg Wallace complaints

World News

See more World News

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Police reveal how girl, aged 5, fell overboard from Disney cruise ship before father saved her

3 mins ago

Members of a search and rescue team embrace as they visit a memorial wall for flood victims, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.

Emergency workers suspend search for survivors of catastrophic flooding in Texas amid new severe weather warnings

10 hours ago

Police personnel work at the site of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Air India rules out mechanical fault on doomed flight 171 amid investigation into pilots' 'medical records'

16 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News