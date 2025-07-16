Wrongly jailed man hits out at ‘insulting’ compensation increase

16 July 2025, 07:58

A man wearing a light blue shirt
Andrew Malkinson arrives at Royal Courts Of Justice for his appeal to have his 2003 rape conviction quashed. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A man who served 17 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of rape has hit out at an "insulting" increase in compensation for victims of miscarriages of justice.

The Ministry of Justice has announced that the compensation cap will rise by 30 per cent for those who were convicted of a crime they did not commit.

Those wrongfully imprisoned for more than 10 years will receive £1.3 million instead of £1 million, while those with sentences of less than 10 years will receive £650,000 rather than £500,000.

It is the first increase to the payment since the scheme’s introduction in 2008.

But Andrew Malkinson, who has been campaigning with the law charity Appeal to get the compensation scheme overhauled, described the change as "insulting."

He was wrongly convicted and jailed in 2004 for the rape of a 33-year-old woman in Salford, Greater Manchester, spending 17 years in prison.

Andrew Malkinson, who served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, after being cleared by the Court of Appeal.
Andrew Malkinson, who served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, after being cleared by the Court of Appeal. Picture: Alamy

Mr Malkinson – who was released in 2020 after DNA evidence proved he was not the attacker – said: "This change is an improvement but a below-inflation increase is insulting.

"The state stole years of my life and robbed me of my physical and mental health, yet it still wants to arbitrarily limit the compensation I receive to try to put myself back together.

"I’ll keep fighting to abolish this cruel and arbitrary cap, along with the brutal rules currently denying compensation to the vast majority of wrongfully convicted people."

The compensation scheme is intended to help individuals restart and rebuild their lives.

It is one route through which an individual can receive compensation for a wrongful conviction, with other options including suing public bodies.

Those claiming after miscarriages of justice within the armed forces will also see the same rise in the cap.

Toby Wilton, solicitor at Hickman & Rose who represent Mr Malkinson in his claims for compensation, said: "While this proposal is welcome, it does not go nearly far enough. The current maximum cap on compensation of £1 million was introduced in 2008.

"Before that, compensation was not capped at all and applicants received compensation broadly in line with what they would receive in a court of law.

"The government should return to this system, removing the arbitrary cap which unfairly penalises those who, like Andrew Malkinson, have suffered the longest lasting and most serious miscarriages of justice.

"A 30 per cent increase in the cap, whilst welcome, does not come close to addressing this unfairness.

"Increased by RPI inflation, the measure the courts use to uprate compensation amounts, £1 million in 2008 would be closer to £2 million today. Increased by CPI, it would be £1.65 million, more than double this proposed increase.

"The Government and Parliament should think again."

Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood believes the additional support will help victims of miscarriages of justice.

She said: "Fairness is the ideal that underpins our justice system. Where it has failed to meet that ideal, victims of devastating miscarriages of justice must be able to rebuild their lives.

"This uplift will ensure victims are compensated for the crimes they did not commit and the years they cannot get back."

