XL Bully on the loose after drive-by shooting in Sheffield as police issue urgent safety warning

By Henry Moore

An XL Bully is on the run in Sheffield after being shot at by police who were investigating reports of a shooting.

The dog escaped an address on Daniel Hill Street in the Hillfoot area on Thursday night after armed officers attended the scene following reports of a shooting.

The dog quickly became aggressive before making an escape, South Yorkshire Police said.

"Officers fired a shot towards the dog and it fled the scene. It is unknown if the dog was injured," they added.

Police were able to seize a different XL Bully dog and recover the firearm from the scene.

Chief Superintendent for Sheffield Jamie Henderson said: “I would like to assure you that we are doing all we can to locate the dog or find those who may have housed it to evade police contact

“We appreciate people in our communities being vigilant, and I ask that you get in touch immediately if you see the dog. I urge you not to approach the dog, as we believe it has the ability to show aggression and cause harm.

“If you do see the dog, please call 999 immediately, if you have information about its whereabouts, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 948 of 3 April 2025.”

Police attended the address after a car’s windows were fired at during a drive-by shooting at around 10pm on Thursday.

Later, at around 3:11am, a silver Golf was involved in a road traffic collision in the Stannington area of Sheffield.

Shots were fired at the scene of the incident.

Police believe the shots came from the same weapon as the incident on Daniel Hill Street.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a woman, aged 39, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in connection.

The rider of the motorbike, a 36-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

All three remain in police custody.

As our investigation progresses, Chief Superintendent Henderson added: “Gun and violent crime has no place in South Yorkshire, and we are committed to rooting out those who choose to cause harm to others and bring them to justice.

"Officers will remain in the areas today carrying out their enquiries, and your local neighbourhood officers will be patrolling and are there to talk to about any concerns you may have.”