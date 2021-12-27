The year in pictures: 2021's biggest moments captured on camera
27 December 2021, 09:29 | Updated: 27 December 2021, 09:31
By Megan Hinton
This year began with strict covid restrictions as the UK was plunged into another national lockdown, but hope was on the horizon with promise of a fast vaccine rollout and rumours of "freedom day" in the near future.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
When restrictions finally eased the UK then saw a summer filled with festivals, family gatherings and football finals.
Throughout the year we saw political scandals, tumultuous weather, disruption to global trade and the public fell silent during national tragedies.
Now as the year draws to a close, with a new variant causing concern across the nations, LBC takes a look back on the past 12 months.
This is what 2021 looked like through a camera lens.
January 6 - England entered a third national lockdown
January 6 - Capitol riot in the US
January 19 to 22 - Storm Christoph hit the UK
January 20 - Joe Biden had his inauguration
February 2 - Captain Sir Tom Moore died with Covid-19
February 6 to 8 - Storm Darcy battered the UK
February 19 - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they would not return as working members of the Royal Family
March 13 - Sarah Everard Vigil
March 23 - Evergiven blocked the Suez Canal
April 9 - The death of Prince Phillip
April 12 - Lockdown restrictions ease
July 11 - Euro 2020 final is hosted at Wembley
July 18 - The Met Office issued its first ever "Amber Extreme Heat Warning", as temperatures exceeded 30 °C
August 14 - Plymouth shooting vigil
August 15 - The fall of Kabul to the Taliban
August 23 - Extinction rebellion protests
September 27 - UK experienced a petrol shortage
October 15 - Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after being stabbed
October 25 - Police arrest 31 members of Insulate Britain who glued themselves to roads around London
October 31 - Cop26 took place in Glasgow
November 9 - Footballer Marcus Rashford was awarded an MBE
November 14 - Liverpool taxi explosion outside a women's hospital
November 16 - Rafiq shared experiences of racial harassment and discrimination during his time at Yorkshire County Cricket Club
November 25 - Thousands of people were left without power after Storm Arwen hit