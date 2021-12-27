The year in pictures: 2021's biggest moments captured on camera

This is what 2021 looked like through a camera lens. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

This year began with strict covid restrictions as the UK was plunged into another national lockdown, but hope was on the horizon with promise of a fast vaccine rollout and rumours of "freedom day" in the near future.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

When restrictions finally eased the UK then saw a summer filled with festivals, family gatherings and football finals.

Throughout the year we saw political scandals, tumultuous weather, disruption to global trade and the public fell silent during national tragedies.

Now as the year draws to a close, with a new variant causing concern across the nations, LBC takes a look back on the past 12 months.

This is what 2021 looked like through a camera lens.

January 6 - England entered a third national lockdown

Empty Oxford Street during third lockdown. Picture: Alamy

January 6 - Capitol riot in the US

Protesters seen all over Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol. Picture: Alamy

January 19 to 22 - Storm Christoph hit the UK

The River Wye burst its banks flooding parts of Hereford. Picture: Credit: Sam Holiday/Alamy Live News

January 20 - Joe Biden had his inauguration

Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Picture: Alamy

February 2 - Captain Sir Tom Moore died with Covid-19

Wembley Stadium lit up in tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore died having tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Alamy

February 6 to 8 - Storm Darcy battered the UK

Icicles hang from the mermaid fountain statues in Trafalgar Square during storm Darcy. Picture: Alamy

February 19 - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they would not return as working members of the Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey after their bombshell announcement. Picture: Alamy (ITV Hub courtesy of Harpo Productions/CBS)

March 13 - Sarah Everard Vigil

Vigil to mourn Sarah Everard vigil and protest against gender violence. Picture: Alamy

March 23 - Evergiven blocked the Suez Canal

A huge container ship blocked the Suez Canal in March and disrupted global trade. Picture: Alamy

April 9 - The death of Prince Phillip

The Norwich Gates outside Sandringham House in Norfolk, adorned with tributes to Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

April 12 - Lockdown restrictions ease

Pubs and restaurants with outdoor space reopened in April as lockdown restrictions eased. Picture: Alamy

July 11 - Euro 2020 final is hosted at Wembley

Fans broke into Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020. Picture: Michael Tubi/Alamy Live News

July 18 - The Met Office issued its first ever "Amber Extreme Heat Warning", as temperatures exceeded 30 °C

Dramatic evening sunset over St. Paul's Cathedral on one of the hottest days. Picture: Alamy

August 14 - Plymouth shooting vigil

Members of the public attend a vigil for the victims of the Keyham mass shooting at North Down Crescent Park. Picture: Alamy

August 15 - The fall of Kabul to the Taliban

Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

August 23 - Extinction rebellion protests

Extinction Rebellion, marched through UK to urge for action on climate change. Picture: Alamy

September 27 - UK experienced a petrol shortage

An ESSO petrol station pump with no fuel due to a nationwide petrol tanker driver shortage. Picture: Alamy

October 15 - Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after being stabbed

Banners were set with Sir David Amess in memorial of his service to the community. Picture: Alamy

October 25 - Police arrest 31 members of Insulate Britain who glued themselves to roads around London

Insulate Britain Climate Activists protesters blocked roads across the UK. Picture: Alamy

October 31 - Cop26 took place in Glasgow

Thousands marched in the Global Day of Action fro Climate Justice. Picture: Alamy

November 9 - Footballer Marcus Rashford was awarded an MBE

Footballer Marcus Rashford was made an MBE by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

November 14 - Liverpool taxi explosion outside a women's hospital

The Liverpool bomber's explosive device "had ball bearings attached to it which would have acted as shrapnel", police have said. Picture: LBC

November 16 - Rafiq shared experiences of racial harassment and discrimination during his time at Yorkshire County Cricket Club

Rafiq shared experiences of racial harassment and discrimination during his time at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Picture: LBC

November 25 - Thousands of people were left without power after Storm Arwen hit