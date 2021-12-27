The year in pictures: 2021's biggest moments captured on camera

27 December 2021, 09:29 | Updated: 27 December 2021, 09:31

This is what 2021 looked like through a camera lens.
This is what 2021 looked like through a camera lens. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

This year began with strict covid restrictions as the UK was plunged into another national lockdown, but hope was on the horizon with promise of a fast vaccine rollout and rumours of "freedom day" in the near future.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When restrictions finally eased the UK then saw a summer filled with festivals, family gatherings and football finals.

Throughout the year we saw political scandals, tumultuous weather, disruption to global trade and the public fell silent during national tragedies.

Now as the year draws to a close, with a new variant causing concern across the nations, LBC takes a look back on the past 12 months.

This is what 2021 looked like through a camera lens.

January 6 - England entered a third national lockdown

Empty Oxford Street during third lockdown
Empty Oxford Street during third lockdown. Picture: Alamy

January 6 - Capitol riot in the US

Protesters seen all over Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol
Protesters seen all over Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol. Picture: Alamy

January 19 to 22 - Storm Christoph hit the UK

The River Wye burst its banks flooding parts of Hereford
The River Wye burst its banks flooding parts of Hereford. Picture: Credit: Sam Holiday/Alamy Live News

January 20 - Joe Biden had his inauguration

Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Picture: Alamy

February 2 - Captain Sir Tom Moore died with Covid-19

Wembley Stadium lit up in tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore died having tested positive for Covid-19
Wembley Stadium lit up in tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore died having tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Alamy

February 6 to 8 - Storm Darcy battered the UK

Icicles hang from the mermaid fountain statues in Trafalgar Square during storm Darcy
Icicles hang from the mermaid fountain statues in Trafalgar Square during storm Darcy. Picture: Alamy

February 19 - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they would not return as working members of the Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey after their bombshell announcement
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey after their bombshell announcement. Picture: Alamy (ITV Hub courtesy of Harpo Productions/CBS)

March 13 - Sarah Everard Vigil

Vigil to mourn Sarah Everard vigil and protest against gender violence.
Vigil to mourn Sarah Everard vigil and protest against gender violence. Picture: Alamy

March 23 - Evergiven blocked the Suez Canal

A huge container ship blocked the Suez Canal in March and disrupted global trade
A huge container ship blocked the Suez Canal in March and disrupted global trade. Picture: Alamy

April 9 - The death of Prince Phillip

The Norwich Gates outside Sandringham House in Norfolk, adorned with tributes to Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh
The Norwich Gates outside Sandringham House in Norfolk, adorned with tributes to Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

April 12 - Lockdown restrictions ease

Pubs and restaurants with outdoor space reopened in April as lockdown restrictions eased
Pubs and restaurants with outdoor space reopened in April as lockdown restrictions eased. Picture: Alamy

July 11 - Euro 2020 final is hosted at Wembley

Fans broke into Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020
Fans broke into Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020. Picture: Michael Tubi/Alamy Live News

July 18 - The Met Office issued its first ever "Amber Extreme Heat Warning", as temperatures exceeded 30 °C

Dramatic evening sunset over St. Paul's Cathedral on one of the hottest days
Dramatic evening sunset over St. Paul's Cathedral on one of the hottest days. Picture: Alamy

August 14 - Plymouth shooting vigil

Members of the public attend a vigil for the victims of the Keyham mass shooting at North Down Crescent Park
Members of the public attend a vigil for the victims of the Keyham mass shooting at North Down Crescent Park. Picture: Alamy

August 15 - The fall of Kabul to the Taliban

Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

August 23 - Extinction rebellion protests

Extinction Rebellion, marched through Manchester, uk, and held a series of die-ins to urge for action on climate change
Extinction Rebellion, marched through UK to urge for action on climate change. Picture: Alamy

September 27 - UK experienced a petrol shortage

An ESSO petrol station pump with no fuel due to a nationwide petrol tanker driver shortage
An ESSO petrol station pump with no fuel due to a nationwide petrol tanker driver shortage. Picture: Alamy

October 15 - Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after being stabbed

Banners were set with Sir David Amess in memorial of his service to the community
Banners were set with Sir David Amess in memorial of his service to the community. Picture: Alamy

October 25 - Police arrest 31 members of Insulate Britain who glued themselves to roads around London

Insulate Britain Climate Activists protesters blocked roads across the uK
Insulate Britain Climate Activists protesters blocked roads across the UK. Picture: Alamy

October 31 - Cop26 took place in Glasgow

Thousands marched in the Global Day of Action fro Climate Justice
Thousands marched in the Global Day of Action fro Climate Justice. Picture: Alamy

November 9 - Footballer Marcus Rashford was awarded an MBE

Footballer Marcus Rashford was made an MBE by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Footballer Marcus Rashford was made an MBE by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

November 14 - Liverpool taxi explosion outside a women's hospital

The Liverpool bomber&squot;s explosive device "had ball bearings attached to it which would have acted as shrapnel", police have said
The Liverpool bomber's explosive device "had ball bearings attached to it which would have acted as shrapnel", police have said. Picture: LBC

November 16 - Rafiq shared experiences of racial harassment and discrimination during his time at Yorkshire County Cricket Club

Rafiq shared experiences of racial harassment and discrimination during his time at Yorkshire County Cricket Club
Rafiq shared experiences of racial harassment and discrimination during his time at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Picture: LBC

November 25 - Thousands of people were left without power after Storm Arwen hit

Thousands of people were left without power after Storm Arwen hit
Thousands of people were left without power after Storm Arwen hit. Picture: Alamy

UK News

See more UK News

Police arrested a man at the scene

Man arrested after body of young woman found in east London on Boxing Day

53 mins ago

The Government is determined to keep schools open next term but Omicron could still present huge problems

Schools could send entire year groups home as Omicron threatens staff shortages

1 hour ago

Many people will have their festive travel plans disrupted

Chaos for rail passengers as trains hit with triple blow of Omicron, planned closures and strikes

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

Palais Coburg in Vienna

Iran insists on crude oil exports as Vienna nuclear talks resume

35 mins ago

Andrzej Duda

Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company

1 hour ago

Kite Hill in Seattle

Christmas weekend snowstorm causes chaos in California and Nevada

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

27 days ago

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

1 month ago

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

1 month ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police