Yellow warning issued as UK set to be battered by wind and rain in ‘severe weather’ on Sunday

22 February 2025, 20:19

Yellow weather warning issued in the UK
Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The UK is expected to see "severe weather" on Sunday with yellow warnings issued for wind and rain before conditions improve next week, the Met Office has said.

A yellow weather warning for rain will come into force in the early hours of Sunday for parts of England, Scotland, and Wales, as the south-west of England is expected to be hit by showers from midday the same day.

A yellow warning for wind will also come into force between 3am and 6am for Northern Ireland and Scotland, with the Met Office warning travel disruption, minor power cuts and flooding may be possible.

The severe weather is expected to ease on Sunday night, with conditions to improve in the following days.

Zoe Hutin, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Certainly tomorrow (Sunday) looks to be the worst day in the coming few days.

Picture: Met office

"Today (Saturday) has been decent across the country, but from around 3am tomorrow morning for Northern Ireland, and 6am for mainland UK, we've got quite severe weather coming in from the west, very strong winds.

"We've got two wind warnings in force for that, and also heavy rain, leading to some rain warnings for the South West, south Wales, and also parts of the far north-west of England and south-west Scotland.

"The wind warning itself for the mainland UK ends at 6pm, but we can expect to continue to see quite blustery conditions even into the evening as the mainland rain itself pushes through."

The heaviest rain is expected to fall in parts of south-west Scotland and north England, whereas in the South West, up to 90 millimetres of rain may fall in some places, Ms Hutin added.

"But those rain warnings will end by midnight Sunday into Monday and thereafter, it does seem to be an improving picture," Ms Hutin said.

Glasgow in the rain.
Picture: Alamy

"So whilst winds will stay quite blustery for a time into Sunday evening, actually they will be gradually easing.

"By the time people get up on Monday, we'll still have some of the residual rain from that front in the far south-east of the country, and quite cloudy across England as well.

"But actually elsewhere, it could be a decent start."

Though the weather will likely remain quite damp throughout Monday, with some hill fog in places, sunshine is expected to reappear gradually.

"In between those showers, though, it's looking fairly good: we could see some good spells of sunshine," Ms Hutin said.

Temperatures from Monday are also expected to remain mild and above average, with the south of England likely to see temperatures of up to 13C and close to 10C in Scotland and the north of England.

"But then through the week, those temperatures are trending back down," Ms Hutin added.

"And so it will be getting cooler each day, but they will actually just be recovering to around average for the time of year. So it won't be cold.

"It will just be returning back to where we would expect to be for this time of February."

