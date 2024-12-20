Yellow weather warnings issued as 85mph winds set to batter parts of UK this weekend

20 December 2024, 23:02

Yellow weather warnings have been issued across parts of the UK with 85mph winds forecast over the weekend.
By Lauren Lewis

Yellow warnings for wind have been issued in the North West and the North East, Scotland and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland from 7am on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday.

Sunday's warning will also include London, the South East and South West, the East and West Midlands, Yorkshire and all of Wales and Northern Ireland.

Westerly winds are forecast to pick up over Saturday with 50-60mph gusts expected, with a small chance of some reaching 80mph.

The strong winds will be more widespread on Sunday, meteorologists said, but the weather will be "exceptionally mild" by Christmas Day.

The Met Office said: "The strongest winds are expected across the far north of Scotland on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential for gusts in excess of 80mph in coastal districts including Orkney.

"Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard, especially in respect to causeways.

"This period of strong winds may lead to some transport disruption, including ferry delays or cancellations.

"Frequent blustery showers will also be a feature on Saturday and may merge into a longer spell of rain for a time in the far north and north-west.

"Showers could turn to several centimetres of snow on the hills in the north-west of Scotland from Saturday evening into Sunday.

"Some sleet, snow and hail may fall at lower levels and produce icy conditions by Sunday morning."

Winds will ease by Monday but cloud and rain are expected to move in with increased temperatures.

As a result, "crisp blue skies and snow on the ground" are "decidedly unlikely" over Christmas, the Met Office said.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: "We'll start to see high pressure to the south of the UK bringing in more settled and much milder conditions from Christmas Eve.

"Christmas Day itself will be cloudy for most, although some eastern areas of the UK, most likely eastern Scotland, may see some clear or sunny spells.

"We could see some drizzle across hills in the west, and some more persistent rain is possible for north-west Scotland, but overall it will be a fairly cloudy, non-descript day.

"Conditions on Christmas Day and Boxing Day look to be exceptionally mild for the time of year, especially in the north.

"East and north-east Scotland, for example, could see overnight temperatures that are 10C above average on Christmas morning."

