Hosepipe restrictions introduced in parts of UK from Friday after driest and warmest spring on record

8 July 2025, 07:05 | Updated: 8 July 2025, 08:49

Woodhead Reservoir' water levels drop to an all time low as the UK has the driest spring for 96 years
Woodhead Reservoir' water levels drop to an all time low as the UK has the driest spring for 96 years. Picture: Mark Cosgrove/News Images

By Ella Bennett

Yorkshire Water has announced hosepipe restrictions will be brought in from Friday in an effort to protect water supplies ahead of a predicted warm summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The organisation said the region has experienced both the driest and warmest spring on record this year, receiving just 15cm of rainfall between February and June, less than half what is expected in an average year.

There has also been a higher water demand, leaving the region’s reservoirs at 55.8% full, which is 26.1% lower than they would normally be at this time of year.

Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Dave Kaye, said: “We need to take action now to help conserve water and protect Yorkshire’s environment.

“That means from Friday this week, people across Yorkshire will need to stop using their hosepipes to water their gardens, wash their cars or for any other activities.

“Introducing these restrictions is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we’ve been doing everything we can to avoid having to put them in place.”

Read more: Another summer heatwave! Temperatures set to soar above 30C - and weather records could be broken again

Read more: Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country

A person walks across the dry grass in Hyde Park in London.
A person walks across the dry grass in Hyde Park in London. Picture: Alamy

He continued: “Our region experienced an extremely dry spring, which resulted in the region entering drought status in June. Usually, spring is a time when our groundwater sources and reservoirs continue to be topped-up by changeable weather, but this has not been the case in 2025, with our reservoir stocks falling since the last week of January.

“Of course, we have seen a few periods of changeable weather more recently, which helped slightly with the water resources picture. But these have been followed by constant high temperatures and more dry weather, which causes increased water usage.

“We’re grateful to our customers, who have been saving water where they can this year already. It is really important that we all continue to do so.”

The temporary restrictions coming into force from Friday include using a hosepipe to water gardens and wash private vehicles, fill domestic pools or clean outdoor surfaces.

People can still wash their car and water their gardens using tap water from a bucket or watering can, while businesses will be allowed to use a hosepipe if it is directly related to a commercial purpose.

“These restrictions are intended to make sure that we have enough supply for the essential needs of people across the region this year and next, as well as making sure we’re able to protect our local environment,” Mr Kaye said.

“With more dry weather forecast in the coming weeks, it is likely our stocks will continue to fall so we need to act now to maintain clean water supplies and long-term river health.

“Having restrictions in place also allows us to apply for drought permits from the Environment Agency, which means we can abstract more water from our rivers and reduce compensation flows out of our reservoirs so that we can continue to provide the water our customers rely on us for.

“The restrictions will come into effect on 11 July and will be in place until the region has seen significant rainfall to bring reservoirs and groundwater stocks back to where they need to be. This may last into the winter months, but we will lift the usage restrictions as soon as we are able.”

Last month, the Environment Agency declared Yorkshire had officially moved to “drought” status, following a prolonged period of low rainfall.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ringo Starr poses beside the 'Peace & Love' sculpture during a celebration of his 85th birthday in Beverly Hills. Picture: Alamy

'Peace and love': Beatles legend Ringo Starr celebrates 85th birthday in style in Beverly Hills
A volunteer girl working at a UK Trussell Trust local church food bank packs a client food parcel into a carrier bag.

Children in England living in ‘Dickensian levels of poverty’ amid calls to scrap two-child benefit cap
The TikToker warned others about "people dressing up" as train workers and asking people to tap their card on a device in order to steal money.

'Be careful': TikToker warns of sophisticated London Tube scam that sees people pose as train workers
A handful of people are being given the medicine on a case-by-case basis while it is reviewed for wider use on the NHS.

‘Groundbreaking’ drug could slow down progression of type 1 diabetes - as it's tried by UK patients
(left to right) Liam Og O Hannaidh (Mo Chara) wearing a keffiyeh, and Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap) performing on stage at London's Finsbury Park, as a support act to headliners, Fontaines DC.

Police say they have ‘proportionate and considered’ plan ahead of Kneecap gig in Glasgow

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson would not be drawn on whether the plans will be retained.

Ministers fail to rule out cutting special needs school plans after campaigners warn against the move

World News

See more World News

eople look on as law enforcement and volunteers continue to search for missing people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas

Scale of Texas flash floods devastation pictured as death toll reaches more than 100 - as some young girls still missing

14 mins ago

Container ship at sunrise.

Second ship attacked by grenades as Red Sea crisis intensifies

10 hours ago

Two women sit on a box

More than 300,000 Afghan migrants have been deported from Iran in the last two weeks

15 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News