Young people just aren’t seeing the right leaders, says one of the UK’s youngest mayors aged just 29

In conversation with one of the UK's youngest mayors: Cllr Princess Bright

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Cllr Princess Bright, the youngest female mayor in London, is already making waves in and beyond her borough, with a passion to represent everyone regardless of their demographic differences.

At 29, she is also the youngest mayor ever in Barking and Dagenham, which she represents. Beyond making history, however, the council leader is very much aware of the responsibility ahead.

The mayor understands that her youth puts her in a unique position to facilitate a connection between younger people who feel disappointed or discouraged about politics, and the politicians themselves.

"When those discussions are happening at the table, when those debates are happening about policies, or provisions, or issues that affect young people, I'm really able to champion those causes because I am young myself.

"I think for me, over the past couple of weeks as mayor, it has shown me that young people can be interested in politics, but it's the leaders that they see and the individuals that are holding up those positions that will excite them and encourage them to join," she said.

Her journey into politics started early in life.

"Any time I'm questioned and asked about my passion for politics, I mention my mother because it's the truth," she told LBC, crediting her mother's resilience in campaigning over two decades ago in a marginal ward in Hackney.

"It wasn't guaranteed that she'd get an easy win... I was very keen to support my mother because I saw how hard she worked and how tenacious she was... and how much she put herself out there for the community and for others", she said.

Cllr Princess Bright is the youngest mayor ever in the history of Barking and Dagenham. Picture: C5M.Media

When her mother became the civic mayor in 2006 while the family was living in Hackney, Cllr Bright became her consort, going with her to all her engagements—something that the 29-year-old describes as an "eye-opening" experience.

She went on to become deputy head girl at secondary school and a course representative at university, becoming a "voice for the voiceless" while developing her leadership abilities in the process. She was also the youngest councillor ever in Barking and Dagenham at 22.

The young mayor is also a Christian and believes her latest position was "predestined".

"I did, in my acceptance speech, highlight that all glory does go to God," she told LBC. "There are so many things that have happened in my life, so many obstacles that I've had to overcome, but God has showed up every single time, and He has shown me in various ways that 'My child, My daughter, there is greater for you.'"

"Being a Christian and someone who believes in her faith, I understand the importance of putting God first and making sure that He's at the centre of every decision and every step that I make," she added.

Cllr Bright also highlighted the Biblical principle of "loving your neighbour as yourself," as taught by Jesus in Matthew 22:37–40, and mentioned that this will be a foundational truth for her as she helps others in her new role.

"In my community in Barking and Dagenham it is very diverse," she noted. "Regardless of someone's faith, I'm there to support. Regardless of someone's background, I am there to support."

The mayor is committed to campaigning for safer streets in her community. Picture: C5M.Media

"I'm really keen to make sure that I do the best that I can, to the best of my ability, and make sure that I serve in the best possible way," she says.

A packed diary and long days haven't deterred Cllr Bright, with over 100 people applying to be a part of a committee of volunteers to support her initiatives during her tenure— 80% of whom are aged 16–30.

This "insightful" revelation, she said, "does show that yes, we may think they're disillusioned and are not interested in politics, but it is because they're just not seeing the right leaders or the individuals who can spark that interest in them. I'm keen to keep that energy going, keep that excitement going, and show people that you can look like me and be in positions of 'power'."

Cllr Bright works with AbPhab, a charity that supports young people with disabilities and teaches them important life skills. Picture: C5M.Media

Earlier this week, Cllr Bright was joined by pupils from Eastbury Primary School. She found an intelligence and a curiosity among the children—even at such tender ages.

"One of the ladies said, 'If I was the mayor, I would give £50 to every homeless person that I saw'... That touched me because it shows that she understands that homelessness is a thing, not just in Barking and Dagenham, but all over London," Cllr Bright said.

Her message to other young people? "Be engaged locally, whether it's a political campaign or apolitical—which means it's campaigns that are not really to do with whichever party you support."

She went on: "I campaigned to see more policemen on our streets, so we have a safer community. Regardless of if you're a Tory or if you're from the Labour Party, from the Green Party—we all believe that safe streets are important. So that's why I'm saying to young people: put party politics aside, let's get engaged on grassroots community campaigns that are going to support us all."

On a personal note, the mayor was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease in 2011. She works with Crohn's and Colitis UK in a bid to raise awareness about how those with invisible disabilities and conditions also need the right kind of support and accessibility.

AbPhab Youth Club, another charity the mayor is working with, is based in Dagenham. It supports young disabled people, teaching life skills, networking, sports, and arts.

At the end of her time as mayor, Cllr Bright hopes to leave a legacy of encouraging higher youth engagement in the community, "flipping the script" on the narrative that young people are not interested in politics.