Breaking News

Youth Demand halt London Pride as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block parade route

Youth Demand halt London Pride parade as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block roads. Picture: X / Will Colebourne

By Danielle de Wolfe

Youth Demand halt London Pride parade as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block roads.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Youth Demand, a group described as young people "stepping up to resist this nightmare", were seen to cover the front of one London Pride truck with orange paint before sitting down in protest on the parade route.

Disrupting the Pride event at after 2pm, the group were targeting the float of technology firm CISCO - a sponsors of London Pride.

Hitting out at the tech firm's "long standing partnership with the Israeli military" the protest group accused the firm of enabling "the mass murder of Palestinians".

At least six protesters were seen blocking the parade group, before a video uploaded to social media shows two being taken away in handcuffs by police shortly after the incident.

The group, who demands "Stop all trade with Israel | Make the rich pay damage" in their twitter profile,

Read more: Reform MP James McMurdock ''removes the party whip from himself' amid ‘business propriety’ probe

Read more: 'Our absolute lifeline': Starmer issues 'very special thank you' to health workers as NHS celebrates 77th anniversary

Hunderttausende warten bei der Pride in London. Nix geht vorwärts. Eine Handvoll junger Aktivisten blockiert den ersten Truck. „Free, free Palastine“. pic.twitter.com/CZyajqdKKg — Timo Lehmann (@timolmn) July 5, 2025

In a post to X, the group said: "Breaking: Youth Demand supporters repaint CISCO’S float at London Pride and bring parade to a halt

"Technology corporation CISCO has a long standing partnership with the Israeli military and enables the mass murder of Palestinians through advanced military communication networks facilitated by their Unified Communication systems. They have willingly supplied their technology to strengthen Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza and have NO place at London pride.

"They are not only complicit in war crimes but actively enabling military communications in an apartheid state. We demand a total trade embargo on Israel and an end to the pinkwashing of complicit corporations."

NO PRIDE IN GENOCIDE



Breaking: Youth Demand supporters repaint CISCO’S float at London Pride and bring parade to a halt



Technology corporation CISCO has a long standing partnership with the Israeli military and enables the mass murder of Palestinians through advanced military… pic.twitter.com/s7sqKXDt4o — Youth Demand (@youth_demand) July 5, 2025

Moments later, the group posted a video to social media showing one member being taken away in handcuffs by Metropolitan Police officers.

The post to X read: "BREAKING: Youth Demand supporters arrested after bringing London Pride to a standstill for its complicity in genocide Pride is a protest: we will not stand for the pinkwashing of genocidal companies such as Cisco TOTAL trade embargo now!!"

This is a developing story.