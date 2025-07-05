Breaking News

Youth Demand halt London Pride as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block parade route

5 July 2025, 14:23 | Updated: 5 July 2025, 14:45

Youth Demand halt London Pride parade as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block roads
Youth Demand halt London Pride parade as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block roads. Picture: X / Will Colebourne

By Danielle de Wolfe

Youth Demand halt London Pride parade as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block roads.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Youth Demand, a group described as young people "stepping up to resist this nightmare", were seen to cover the front of one London Pride truck with orange paint before sitting down in protest on the parade route.

Disrupting the Pride event at after 2pm, the group were targeting the float of technology firm CISCO - a sponsors of London Pride.

Hitting out at the tech firm's "long standing partnership with the Israeli military" the protest group accused the firm of enabling "the mass murder of Palestinians".

At least six protesters were seen blocking the parade group, before a video uploaded to social media shows two being taken away in handcuffs by police shortly after the incident.

The group, who demands "Stop all trade with Israel | Make the rich pay damage" in their twitter profile,

Read more: Reform MP James McMurdock ''removes the party whip from himself' amid ‘business propriety’ probe

Read more: 'Our absolute lifeline': Starmer issues 'very special thank you' to health workers as NHS celebrates 77th anniversary

In a post to X, the group said: "Breaking: Youth Demand supporters repaint CISCO’S float at London Pride and bring parade to a halt

"Technology corporation CISCO has a long standing partnership with the Israeli military and enables the mass murder of Palestinians through advanced military communication networks facilitated by their Unified Communication systems. They have willingly supplied their technology to strengthen Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza and have NO place at London pride. 

"They are not only complicit in war crimes but actively enabling military communications in an apartheid state. We demand a total trade embargo on Israel and an end to the pinkwashing of complicit corporations."

Moments later, the group posted a video to social media showing one member being taken away in handcuffs by Metropolitan Police officers.

The post to X read: "BREAKING: Youth Demand supporters arrested after bringing London Pride to a standstill for its complicity in genocide Pride is a protest: we will not stand for the pinkwashing of genocidal companies such as Cisco TOTAL trade embargo now!!"

This is a developing story.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Metropolitan Police officers remove 83-year-old Reverend Sue Parfitt from a protest in support of Palestine Action, organised by the Defend Our Juries group, in front of the Mahatma Gandhii statue in Parliament

More than 20 arrested after Palestinian Action protesters gather outside Parliament after group banned by government
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

'It's disappointing': Tennis stars Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper hit out Wimbledon's AI line calling
Man, 33, charged with murder after 85-year-old pensioner found dead with 'multiple injuries'

Man, 36, charged with murder after 85-year-old pensioner found dead with 'multiple injuries'
Screen grab of Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, makes a statement in the House of Commons, London.

Culture Secretary orders BBC to explain why 'nobody has yet been fired' over controversial Gaza documentary
L-R: Evan Cummins (local resident, St. Pauls Church parishoner), Becca Fall (campaigner), Amira Khan (local resident, St. Pauls Church parishoner), Terry Corne (shopkeeper at Terry's Discount), and Ezra Pugh age 10.

'It’s going to kill our high street': Traders outraged at council’s plans to pedestrianise one of London’s oldest markets
Keir Starmer Makes Final Push For Labour Support In Midlands

'Our absolute lifeline': Starmer issues 'very special thank you' to health workers as NHS celebrates 77th anniversary

World News

See more World News

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's funeral was held in their hometown, Gondomar.

Diogo Jota graveyard shut after 'disrespectful' intruders descend to take sick selfies

1 hour ago

Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

2 hours ago

A Ryanair flight from Majorca to Manchester was evacuated.

Eighteen injured as Ryanair flight evacuated at Majorca airport - as passengers seen jumping from wings to escape

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News