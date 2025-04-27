Exclusive

Anger as Youth Demand say 'compassionate' activists who disrupted London Marathon made 'massive sacrifice'

Youth Demand activists were tackled off the marathon route. Picture: Youth Demand

By Kit Heren

Youth Demand have claimed that the activists who disrupted the London Marathon on Tower Bridge have made "a massive sacrifice".

A spokesman for the activist outfit told LBC News' Chris Golds that the group, who were protesting the war in Gaza, were "compassionate".

The two activists, named Cristy North and Willow Holland, threw red powder paint and were swiftly bundled away without causing any significant disruption. They were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

Their actions were met with anger from some people, who argued that they were acting selfishly.

The protest also sparked bemusement from some commentators, given the apparent disconnect between the marathon and the bloody Middle Eastern conflict.

Asked if they considered the possible impact of their actions on people who had trained for months or years for the marathon, Youth Demand's co-founder Ed Holland said: "Of course. We think about everyone."

Youth Demand activists disrupted the race. Picture: Youth Demand

He added: "We are very deeply compassionate people... the two people, you know, Chrissy and Willow, that disrupted the marathon today - they've made massive sacrifices to do the action they've taken.

"They're currently in police custody. They'll be taken to a police station. They'll be sat there for the next 24 hours. They'll probably be held for court tomorrow.

"We think deeply about our actions and... we're very careful in deciding what we're going to do."

The activists said they were protesting the war in Gaza, which they said was a "genocide", which is widely disputed. They were also protesting the UK government's involvement with Israel.

In September last year, Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the immediate suspension of about 30 export licences, external for items used in Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Andrew Fox, a former army officer and a research fellow at the Henry Jackson society, pushed back on Youth Demand's position.

Youth Demand have disrupted the London Marathon. Picture: Social media

He told LBC News: "First of all, I'm not entirely sure how you free Palestine by ruining people who've worked exceptionally hard to train and prepare for a marathon that makes very little sense to me.

"But I think the really key point here is that this is a bloody and appalling war. There have been a lot of innocents who have died, and it's quite understandable and natural and correct that people should be appalled by that. But unfortunately, that doesn't make it a genocide.

"There is a very specific definition in law as to how you define a genocide. This conflict in Gaza comes nowhere near close to that. And what we are seeing is simply a very unpleasant war."

An image shared by the group shows two people standing in the middle of the road wearing t-shirts that said: "Youth Demand: Stop Arming Israel."

Marathon event staff intervened to remove the protesters and the race passed unobstructed, the Metropolitan Police said.

It added: "He was quickly supported by police officers who arrested the protesters on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. They remain in custody.

"The paint appears to be chalk-based and is not expected to present a hazard to runners yet to pass this point".

Tigst Assefa wins the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Youth Action said the demonstration came after the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) announced its food stocks in Gaza have been completely "depleted" by Israel's blockade.

In September 2024, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the immediate suspension of about 30 export licences, external for items used in Israeli military operations in Gaza.

He said he had received an assessment that had concluded there was a "clear risk" that certain military exports "might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law"."

The UK continues to support Israel's right to self-defence in accordance with international law," he stressed.

The licences cover components for military aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters and drones, as well as items that facilitate ground targeting.

Hugh Brasher, chief executive of London Marathon Events, said: "It's very disappointing that two people attempted to disrupt the London Marathon which does so much good, raises so many millions for charity, brings so much joy and brings communities together.

"Our staff and the police intervened immediately and the event was not impacted in any way."

More than 56,000 participants took part in the 26.2-mile course through the capital on Saturday for the 45th TCS London Marathon.