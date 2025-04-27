Breaking News

Gaza activists Youth Demand jump in front of London Marathon elite runners on Tower Bridge to disrupt race

27 April 2025, 11:00 | Updated: 27 April 2025, 11:21

Youth Demand activists disrupted the race
Youth Demand activists disrupted the race. Picture: Youth Demand

By Kit Heren

Gaza activists from the Youth Demand group have jumped in front of London Marathon runners on Tower Bridge.





The two activists jumped in front of the men's elite group as they crossed the central London bridge on Sunday morning at around 10.30.

They were wearing 'Stop Arming Israel' t-shirts and threw red powder paint as they entered the race route.

The pair were quickly hauled off the central London bridge and arrested by City of London police.

Youth Demand are linked to Just Stop Oil, the environmental group who held their final event on Saturday.

It is unclear how much disruption the activists managed to create, as footage shows running by seemingly unperturbed.

Youth Demand named the two activists as Willow Holland, 18, from Bristol, and Cristy North, a live-in carer from Nottingham.

London could set a new record for the world's biggest marathon, which is currently held by the TCS New York Marathon in November when there were 55,646 finishers.

Among the participants are David Stancombe and Sergio Aguiar, whose daughters Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were murdered in the Southport mass stabbing last summer.

They are raising money for projects in memory of their daughters and Bebe King, six, who was also killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July.

Tigst Assefa (left) and Joyciline Jepkosgei (right) competing in the women's elite race crossing Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025.
Tigst Assefa (left) and Joyciline Jepkosgei (right) competing in the women's elite race crossing Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

In a video message posted on X, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wished the pair "the very best of luck".

He added: "This is an incredible way to honour the memory of your precious daughters and the entire nation is in awe of your courage and your resilience.

"We'll all be with you, every single step of the way."

Mr Stancombe said: "Even now it still blows me away that so many people know about it and you're getting messages from the Prime Minister.

"I would love people to know I've seen their message, but I have genuinely read so many of them. It's amazing."

This year, around 55.3% of registered participants of the UK race are male, with some 44.5% female and 0.15% non-binary.

The youngest participant is Lucy Jones, who turned 18 on Sunday, while the oldest runners are Mohan Kudchadker, 84, and Mary Jo Brinkman, 83 - both of whom are travelled from the US for the event.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the line to win the men's wheelchair marathon at the London Marathon, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the line to win the men's wheelchair marathon at the London Marathon, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali). Picture: Alamy

Six men, known as the ever presents, have ran every London Marathon since the race began in 1981 - a total of 44 races.

The runners, Chris Finill, Malcolm Speake, Michael Peace, Jeffrey Aston, Bill O'Connor and David Walker, will all be participating on Sunday for the 45th time.

Celebrity participants include Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw, who last ran the London Marathon in 2015 but has returned to fundraise for Pancreatic Cancer UK, the event's charity of the year, after the death of his wife Ruth in April 2017 aged 43.

Audenshaw, who has played Bob Hope for 25 years, said "it just felt right" to take part on what would have been the couple's 24th wedding anniversary.

"I gave myself a year to train because it's a long time since I've done a marathon," he told the PA news agency.

"Running at 60 is very different to running at 40."

Runners crossing Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025.
Runners crossing Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

He added: "Too many runners overthink it too much, they worry about this and that and the other. Just go running. Get out, get running, do it, put the donkey work in and you'll get the reward at the end of it."

Rivals actress Lisa McGrillis, who plays boutique owner Valerie Jones, is running for the British Heart Foundation with her best friend Mary Cann following the death of Ms Cann's husband Nigel from a heart attack last year.

McGrillis, who suffered several injuries during training, told PA: "I'm just hoping that on the day I'll just push through and then never run again."

Comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan, McFly drummer Harry Judd and singer Alexandra Burke are also taking part.

Some 103 runners are attempting to break 87 Guinness World Records at this year's event, including a duo dressed as a slinky dog and a firefighter wearing full kit.

Many participants hope their quirky attempts to break records will help boost their fundraising efforts for their chosen charities.

Other record attempts include the fastest marathon dressed as a crustacean (male), fastest marathon dressed as a vegetable (female), and most pairs of underwear worn during a marathon (female).

Sixteen MPs are also among those running, including Labour's Josh Fenton-Glyn, Conservative Harriet Cross and Liberal Democrat Tom Gordon.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick is taking part for the first time after sparking rumours of a leadership challenge after accidentally adding 600 people to a WhatsApp group while trying to fundraise for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association.

The hottest marathon day recorded was in 2018 when temperatures peaked at 24.2C, while the coldest was in 2004 with highs of just 5.3C.

Last year, TCS London Marathon raised a record-breaking £73.5 million, bringing the cumulative total raised since the first race in 1981 to more than £1.3 billion, according to organisers.

