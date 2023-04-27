Ukraine 'tried to assassinate Putin using drone loaded with explosives' but it crashed miles from target

27 April 2023, 12:58 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 13:10

The drone was found just outside Moscow
The drone was found just outside Moscow. Picture: Social Media

By Emma Soteriou

Ukrainian secret service agents are believed to have tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a kamikaze drone loaded with explosives.

The UJ-22 drone, which was laden with 17 kilograms of explosives, was launched from Ukraine on Sunday.

It was intended to reach a newly built industrial estate near Moscow where Putin was due to visit, according to German newspaper Bild.

However, before the drone reached the Rudnevo industrial park, it crashed miles away from the site.

The paper cited Ukrainian activist Yuriy Romanenko who allegedly has close ties to Kyiv's intelligence services.

He said: "Putin we are getting closer. Everyone saw the news about the drone that flew to Moscow, but did not explode? So, this drone flew for a reason.

"Last week, our intelligence officers received information about Putin's trip to the industrial park in Rudnevo. 

"Accordingly, our kamikaze drone took off, which flew through all the air defenses of the Russian Federation and crashed not far from the industrial park."

Photos shared on Telegram revealed a UJ-22 drone did crash near Vorokogo village on Sunday.

It had 30 C4 plastic explosive blocks, which are often used by the US army.

The UJ-22 drone was reportedly laden with 17 kilograms of explosives
The UJ-22 drone was reportedly laden with 17 kilograms of explosives. Picture: Social Media

TASS news agency previously said that Putin would be visiting the Rudnevo industrial park and holding a meeting on development of unmanned aviation on Thursday.

However, there was no mention of the drone incident.

Mr Romanenko said: "Considering how much Putin is obsessed with his own security, this story could have huge implications for the Kremlin towers."

Ukraine expert Sergej Sumlenny told the outlet: "It is clear that a precision strike against the Russian head of state with a kamikaze drone is an almost impossible action. 

"But the very fact that such a drone would reach a place where Putin plans to stay is a slap in the face for the Russian dictator."

