Ukraine’s AI-powered drone swarms signal the future of warfare and 'level the playing field' with Russia, report reveals

Ukrainian military learn to fly drones with bombs attached at a special school on May 12, 2023 in Lviv region Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

As the war between Russia and Ukraine grinds on, a new era of warfare is emerging—one that is increasingly dominated by autonomous systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and drone swarms.

A new report exclusively shared with LBC reveals how AI-powered drones are allowing Ukraine to punch above its weight, conducting long-range strikes deep into Russian territory.

The report, Military Lessons for NATO from the Russia-Ukraine War: Preparing for the Wars of Tomorrow authored by David Kirichenko and published by The Henry Jackson Society, highlights Ukraine’s unprecedented use of drones that are capable of operating autonomously, evading electronic warfare, and executing precision strikes on key infrastructure.

As Ukraine battles a much larger military power, it has turned to AI technology to close the gap. The report says "As the Russia-Ukraine war drags on, Ukraine’s innovative use of drones has not only levelled the playing field but also demonstrated a strategic ingenuity that belies its comparatively smaller resources."

These AI-driven drones, often commercial models modified for military use, are revolutionising the battlefield by acting with minimal human input.

The report highlights how cheap drones, including FPV (First-Person View) and kamikaze models, have become essential tools in modern warfare.

These low-cost, scalable drones are being used by Ukraine for reconnaissance, artillery targeting, and direct attacks, proving highly effective in eliminating enemy forces.

The rise of affordable drone technology marks a significant shift in warfare, where even small nations can leverage inexpensive systems to disrupt larger, more traditional military operations.

Experts have warned about the dangers of commercial off-the-shelf drones and the potential for their use in terrorism. Picture: Alamy

The report shows how Ukraine has deployed these drones to disrupt Russian supply lines, hit critical military assets, and target infrastructure over 1,000 kilometres away from the frontline.

Despite Russia’s heavy reliance on electronic warfare to jam Ukrainian systems, Ukraine's AI-embedded drones can still operate independently, making them resilient against disruption.

The report also details how coordinated drone swarms are overwhelming Russian defences, marking a significant shift in military tactics.

David Kirichenko, the report’s author, points out that Ukraine’s use of these autonomous systems is not only influencing the current war but also providing crucial lessons for NATO.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Kirichenko has been in Ukraine reporting on the conflict. This year included the battle for Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the southern front, and border villages in Kharkiv near the Russian border and near Vovchansk, among other locations. He was in Bakhmut during the siege in 2022 and near the region following its occupation by Russian forces.

Kirichenko writes that future wars will likely see drones acting as both weapons and decision-makers, further reducing the need for human control in real-time combat situations.

The report urges NATO to take note of Ukraine’s success and invest in AI and drone technology to prepare for future conflicts.

The conflict is a clear indicator that modern warfare is transitioning towards greater reliance on unmanned systems, where the battlefield will increasingly be dominated by intelligent machines making rapid decisions.

As Ukraine continues to innovate in its use of AI and drones, military strategists across the world are watching closely.

The success of Ukraine’s drone warfare could shape the future of combat globally, and NATO is being urged to adapt its strategies accordingly to face the new threats of the 21st century