Ukraine flag painted outside Russian Embassy in London

23 February 2023, 10:57 | Updated: 23 February 2023, 11:19

Ukrainian flag colours painted on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London
Ukrainian flag colours painted on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London. Picture: Twitter

By Chay Quinn

Ukrainian flag colours were daubed on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London as part of a protest ahead of the first anniversary of Putin's invasion tomorrow.

The road outside the Russian Embassy in Kensington were painted with yellow and blue colours to mimic the Ukrainian flag.

Metropolitan Police confirming that they have made four arrests in connection with the incident.

The demonstration comes the day before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine - which took place in the early hours of February 24 last year.

The action, reportedly organised by protest group Led By Donkeys, was painted on Bayswater Road near Hyde Park.

Police arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway and were taken to a West London police station.

Pictures on social media showed the road awash with paint with cars and bikes undeterred by the protest.

