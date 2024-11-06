Ukraine says forces clashed with North Korean troops for first time

6 November 2024, 17:35

Ukraine says forces clashed with North Korean troops for first time. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

North Korean soldiers have clashed with Ukrainian forces for the first time, Kyiv's military officials have said.

Kyiv's military struck North Korean soldiers in a "small-scale" attack, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov told South Korean broadcaster KBS.

An estimated 11,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to the Kursk border region to help Russia in its "special military operation", where Ukraine's military has a foothold over Russian soldiers.

The comments were the first official reports that Ukrainian and North Korean forces have engaged in combat since Pyongyang's forces were sent to Russia last month.

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky previously condemned the West's lack of response to the North Korean troops. He said the "first battles with North Korea open a new chapter of instability in the world".

North Korean combatants take part in military training in the western area of North Korea
North Korean combatants take part in military training in the western area of North Korea. Picture: Alamy

Umerov added in the interview that North Korean troops are mixed with Russian troops and are misidentified on their uniforms, making it hard to say whether there were any North Korean casualties.

The defence minister said he expects that five North Korean units, each consisting of about 3,000 soldiers, had been deployed to the Kursk area.

South Korea's intelligence, however, said it "does not believe [troops on both sides] engaged in direct combat", but that there was an "incident" involving a small number of North Korean soldiers "near the frontline".

Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the counter-disinformation branch of Ukraine's Security Council, also confirmed "the first North Korean troops have already been shelled, in the Kursk region". He provided no further details.

Western governments had expected that the North Korean soldiers would be sent to Russia's Kursk border region, where a three-month-old incursion by the Ukrainian army is the first occupation of Russian territory since the Second World War and has embarrassed the Kremlin.

US, South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence assessments say up to 12,000 North Korean combat troops are being sent by Pyongyang to the war under a pact with Moscow.

The Pentagon said on Monday that at least 10,000 North Korean soldiers were in Russia near Ukraine's border.

Soldiers train at the special operation units of the Korean People's Army
Soldiers train at the special operation units of the Korean People's Army. Picture: Alamy

More troops from North Korea's 1.3 million-strong army may be slated for deployment in Russia, according to the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"Despite integration challenges - including communication barriers and differing military doctrines - the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia represents a significant shift in European and Asian security relations," the analysis said.

"For the first time in generations, troops from East Asia are actively engaging in a European conflict."

The North Korean troops, whose fighting quality and battle experience is unknown, are adding to Ukraine's worsening situation on the battlefield as the war continues.

GP who tried to murder mother's partner with fake Covid jab while dressed as nurse jailed for 31 years

GP who tried to murder mother's partner with fake Covid jab while dressed as nurse jailed for 31 years
World leaders have congratulated Donald Trump

World reacts to Donald Trump's 'historic election victory' and return to the White House

'I'm sick of you!': Kamala Harris' celeb supporters react after Donald Trump claims US election victory

'I'm sick of you!': Kamala Harris' celeb supporters react after Donald Trump claims US election victory
U.S. Secret Service agents remove Donald Trump from the stage with blood on his face during a campaign rally shooting

Donald Trump says he survived assassination attempt 'for a reason'

Donald Trump has declared victory in the 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump storms to historic victory over Kamala Harris in 2024 US presidential election
Inside Trump's Mara-A-Largo election night party as Musk, Farage and UFC boss kick off celebrations

Inside Trump's Mar-a-Lago election night party as Musk, Farage and UFC boss kick-off early celebrations
The crash happened on a residential road in Manchester

Six people injured in hit and run crash on suburban Manchester street in Bonfire Night horror
U.S. Senators Taking Oath in Impeachment Trial

Republicans seize control of the Senate for the first time in four years in major blow to Democrats
Supporters react to election results

Tears and trauma at Kamala Harris election night party - as Trump lead starts to strengthen
Donald Trump appears to be on track for a sensational return to the White House - after winning the swing state of North Carolina.

Trump on track for White House after winning North Carolina in first big swing state result of US election

