Apex of history: Ukraine wouldn't be free without 'brave' Zelenskyy, says Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt hailed Zelenskyy on Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr he doesn't think Ukraine would be free today if it hadn't been for its "brave" leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been at the "apex of history".

Responding to the Ukraine leader's address in the House of Commons, Mr Hunt said: "I think everyone listening to that felt incredibly humbled.

"In history, good things don't happen by accident. They need brave men and women to do the right thing when they are at the apex of history, and he is that person right now.

"I personally don't believe that Ukraine would be free today if it hadn't been for that one man," the Chair of the Health Select Committee continued.

Andrew replied: "One single man - just as Churchill was so important in May 1940."

Mr Zelenskky told MPs that his country will "oppose Russia until the end" during a historic address to the House of Commons, as the Kremlin's invasion enters its thirteenth day.

He said: "We will not give up. We will not lose."

He also quoted Shakespeare and echoed Churchill as he addressed the MPs via video link.

