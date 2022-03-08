Breaking News

Defiant Zelenskyy urges MPs to recognise Russia as a 'terrorist state' in historic address

8 March 2022, 17:18 | Updated: 8 March 2022, 17:39

By Sophie Barnett

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged British MPs to recognise Russia as a "terrorist state" during his historic address in the House of Commons.

Mr Zelenskyy told MPs that his country will "oppose Russia until the end" as the Kremlin's invasion enters its thirteenth day.

He called on MPs to increase sanctions on Russia and thanked Boris Johnson for his country's support.

Mr Zelenskyy spoke via video-link in a historic message to the House of Commons, making him the first world leader to ever address the UK Parliament.

He received a standing ovation from the House ahead of his speech, with the room erupting into a lengthy applause.

Read more: UK and US ban Russian oil in a worldwide move to punish Putin for Ukraine war

Read more: Russia refuses to take back its dead soldiers to 'hide true scale of war', Ukraine says

The Ukrainian leader started by saying his country didn't want war with Russia but insisted his people would do everything they could to defend their country, quoting Shakespeare and Winston Churchill to make his point.

He said "we do not want to lose what we have, what is ours, our country Ukraine".

According to the English language translation on Parliament TV, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Mr Speaker, all the Members of Parliament, ladies and gentlemen, I am addressing all the people of the United Kingdom and all the people from the country with a big history.

"I am addressing you as a citizen, as a president, of also a big country, with a dream and big effort.

"I would like to tell you about the 13 days of war, the war that we didn't start and we didn't want. However we have to conduct this war, we do not want to lose what we have, what is ours, our country Ukraine."

Read more: Left in the cold: Ukraine refugees locked out of UK visa centre in -3C weather

He said his country will fight at sea and in the air, continuing to fight for our land "whatever the cost".

He also pleaded with Boris Johnson to increase the pressure of sanctions against Russia and make sure his Ukrainian skies are safe.

Concluding his speech, Mr Zelenskyy thanked Boris Johnson by name and called on the UK for more support.

"We are looking for your help, for the help of Western countries," he said.

"We are thankful for this help and I am grateful to you Boris.

"Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this country as a terrorist country.

"Please make sure sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe.

"Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country.

"Glory to Ukraine and glory to the United Kingdom."

Boris Johnson hailed the Ukrainian leader, telling the House: "Never before in all our centuries of our parliamentary democracy has the House listened to such an address.

"In a great European capital now within range of Russian guns President Volodymyr Zelensky is standing firm for democracy and for freedom."

It comes as Boris Johnson continues his diplomatic offensive to encourage Western leaders to punish Russia for invading the country.

The UK has announced it will be phasing out Russian oil imports, with Joe Biden also banning Russian oil and gas over Putin's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine.

More follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Send Polish jets to Ukraine to fight Russia, Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

Breaking
Jeremy Hunt on Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Apex of history: Ukraine wouldn't be free without 'brave' Zelenskyy, says Jeremy Hunt

Breaking
The McDonald's restaurant in St Petersburg

I'm closing it: McDonald's shuts all 850 restaurants in Russia

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have introduced a ban of Russian oil imports to sanction Putin's regime.

UK and US ban Russian oil in a worldwide move to punish Putin for Ukraine war

Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen, who was raped and killed in 2008 in London.

Woman arrested over 2008 murder of Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen

Protests outside London's Russian embassy

Calls for London's Russian embassy street to be renamed 'Zelenskyy Avenue'

Russian and pro-Moscow forces have been seen using the Z marker

Russian 'Z' invasion symbol: What is it and why is it being used?

John Bercow has been called a "serial bully" after a parliamentary standards investigation

'Bullying' former speaker John Bercow banned from Parliament for life

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, said Russia is refusing to take home its fallen soldiers to be buried humanely. While Ukrainian soldiers (pictured) are being given traditional burial services.

Russia refuses to take back its dead soldiers to 'hide true scale of war', Ukraine says

Russia launched several attacks on a humanitarian corridor into Mariupol, agreed to allow people to flee and allow vital supplies to be delivered by the Red Cross

Hand-to-hand combat breaks out as Russia shells civilians and mines escape routes

Exclusive
Ukrainians have been forced to wait for visa applications at the UK's application facility in Poland

Left in the cold: Ukraine refugees locked out of UK visa centre in -3C weather

Petrol prices have soared as Russia continues its onslaught on civilians in Ukraine

Shell to stop buying Russian oil, natural gas and will shut service stations in Russia

Russia has continued to operate in Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine

Calls grow for boycott of McDonald's and Coca-Cola over Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky will speak to MPs today - a Russians continue to target civilians

Watch again: Ukraine war leader Zelenskyy delivers historic address to UK MPs

Ben Wallace told Nick Ferrari Putin's invasion is not going to plan

Russian army losses due to 'poor and arrogant leadership', says Defence Secretary

Ukraine's UN ambassador said Russian diplomats should call the NHS 111 number

Ukraine tells UN that pro-war Russian diplomats should call NHS 111 for 'mental help'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey Women’s Day

Riot police fire gas and block Women’s Day march in Istanbul

Humphreys Peak

New York City man rescued twice in two days while hiking in Arizona mountains
Joe Biden

Joe Biden announces ‘powerful blow’ as US bans all Russian oil imports
Ghislaine Maxwell

Juror in Ghislaine Maxwell trial told judge he regrets not disclosing sex abuse
Capitol Riot Proud Boy

Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy over Capitol riot

Iran Nuclear

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launches second satellite – report
Russia Ukraine War

Russian shelling puts effort to relieve besieged Ukrainian port in jeopardy
School Shooting Iowa

Six teenagers arrested after 15-year-old killed in US school shooting
Poland Russia Ukraine War

‘Your friend Putin’: Italian right-winger Salvini confronted during Poland visit
Mexico Soccer Brawl

10 held over huge brawl that left two dozen injured at Mexican football game

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis
'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy
Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas
Tonight with Andrew Marr

'Keep calm and carry on': Andrew Marr asks if it is 'realistic' or 'piffle'
Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police