Heartbroken refugee to return to Ukraine after being dumped by Brit boyfriend who left his family for her

1 October 2022, 20:24

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year.
Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

By Emma Soteriou

A heartbroken Ukrainian refugee who was dumped by her Brit boyfriend who left his wife and children for her has revealed she is returning to Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Father-of-two Tony Garnett dumped 22-year-old Sofiia Karkadym over text after claiming she was unable to handle alcohol and used a knife to damage a wall.

The pair had an hour-long phone call in a last bid for Ms Karkadym to win him back, but Mr Garnett rejected her pleas, saying there was "absolutely no chance" of them reuniting.

He also revealed that, following the breakdown of the relationship, her mum had asked for her to return home, according to MailOnline.

Ms Karkadym moved in with Mr Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year after they offered her a home under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Just 10 days after arriving, Mr Garnett dumped his long-term partner Lorna and left the family home to embark on a four-month relationship with the 22-year-old.

Read more: Ukrainian refugee heartbroken after she was dumped over text message with weeks left on Visa

Read more: Man who left wife for Ukrainian refugee dumps her 'because he can't put up with her'

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.
Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

Mr Garnett told MailOnline: "I'm not heartless. I do feel sorry for her. But relationships do come to an end and this one is over.

"I hope we can be friends when all this hysteria has died down.

"I talked to her last night and told her that there was absolutely no chance of us getting back together.

"Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind. She'll be much better off in Ukraine or if she gets a new relationship, good luck to her."

Ms Karkadym risked being arrested for a third time after she turned up again at the home of her former partner against police instruction.

Mr Garnett agreed to speak for a short while instead of ringing police but stood by his decision.

He said she was calmer than she had been before and told him she would be returning home to be with her family in Ukraine.

An emotional Ms Karkadym said: "It is a very difficult time for me as I love him very much. I can't let go so easily and I am lost here without any friends or family.

"I have told him that I will never drink again and that we could live happily together if he just gives me one more chance.

"But he is refusing and I don't know what to do next.

"I may have to go back to Ukraine because I can't live like this much longer. My family want me back."

