'They tried to kill children': Doctor speaks of horror as death toll rises to 41 following Ukraine hospital attack

Ukrainian authorities work the site after missile strikes hospital in Kyiv

By Danielle de Wolfe

A doctor working at a Ukraine children's hospital targeted in a missile strike has described how Russia "tried to kill not only doctors and civilians, but children," as an unknown number remain trapped beneath the rubble.

Russian missiles hit Okhmatdyt children's hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical facility on Monday morning, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcing that Russia "cannot claim ignorance" following the attack.

Speaking exclusively with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Pediatric Anesthesiologist Anna Trots, who works at the children's hospital, described the "targeted" attack which struck the Ukraine capital.

"I cant even understand how it can be possible to transform a national children's hospital in Kyiv into a military target," she said.

"They tried to kill not only doctors and civilians, but child patients of our hospital."

41 people have now been killed in Russian attacks across Ukraine yesterday, with more than 150 people injured.

It comes as Russia's interior ministry claimed it was targeting "objects of the Ukrainian military-industrial infrastructure".

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council will now take place on Tuesday in response to the attacks.

Children's hospital lies wrecked after missile strike in Kyiv

Nine people are confirmed to have died in the hospital attack, with many children and doctors still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Speaking on the need for international help in the war, Dr Trots added: "We need it".

Reacting to the most recent strikes, Zelenskyy said: "We must hold Russia accountable for its acts of terror and Putin for ordering the strikes."

"Every time there are attempts to discuss peace with him, Russia responds with attacks on homes and hospitals.

"This is why we can only force Russia into peace, and we can only achieve this together with everyone in the world who truly seeks peace.

"This requires sufficient support, determination, truly joint action, and defence – shoulder to shoulder."

Just hours after the attacks, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow his 'memorable welcome' in Moscow.

The Indian PM was pictured laughing with Vladimir Putin as part of a two-day visit - his first since Russia began its war in Ukraine.

A Russian missile barrage has devastated a children's hospital in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

Shortly after the attack, Zelenskyy posted online: "Russian terrorists have once again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

"Different cities – Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of various types.

"Apartment buildings, infrastructure, and a children's hospital have been damaged.

"All services are engaged to rescue as many people as possible. And the entire world must use all its determination to finally put an end to the Russian strikes. Killing is what Putin brings. Only together can we bring real peace and security."

Another Russian attack in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih is said to have killed at least 10 people.

Russia fired more than 40 missiles on five Ukrainian cities. Picture: Getty

A Ukrainian firefighter works at the site of a missile attack in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

The assault is the biggest bombardment of Kyiv for several months.

The daylight attacks included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Ukrainian air force said.

The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept. City buildings shook from the blasts.

Zelenskyy said Russia had targeted five cities with more than 40 missiles of different types.

The attack struck Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine's biggest children's medical facility. There was no immediate word on casualties there.

The head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andrii Yermal, said the attack occurred at a time when many people were in the city's streets.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said official assessments of the attack's consequences are still being carried out. Explosions were also reported by local officials in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region.

The attack came on the eve of a three-day Nato summit in Washington, which will look at how to reassure Ukraine of the alliance's unwavering support and offer Ukrainians hope that their country can come through Europe's biggest conflict since the Second World War.