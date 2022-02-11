Breaking News

Get out of Ukraine now and don't travel there, Govt warns over threat of Russian invasion

11 February 2022, 18:35 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 19:49

The Foreign Office has warned Brits to leave Ukraine as tensions grow.
The Foreign Office has warned Brits to leave Ukraine as tensions grow. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Foreign Office has advised all British nationals to leave Ukraine now, and warned against all travel to the country in the future.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It said the build-up of Russian forces – now estimated at some 100,000 troops – "increased the threat of military action".

Embassy staff have also been withdrawn from Kyiv, despite it remaining open, the Foreign Office confirmed.

It warned that "any Russian military action in Ukraine would severely affect the British Embassy Kyiv's ability to provide any consular assistance", adding: "If you decide to remain in Ukraine, you should remain vigilant throughout due to potential combat operations, keep your departure plans under constant review and ensure your travel documents are up to date."

It comes as Biden's national security adviser warned that Russia could invade inside of a week, echoing earlier calls from the president for US citizens to leave Ukraine.

Tensions have continued to rise between the West and Russia over what has been claimed to be an "imminent" invasion.

Russia previously insisted that it had no plans to invade its neighbour.

Read more: Boris warns this is the 'most dangerous moment' in Europe for decades amid Ukraine crisis

Read more: 'Step back from invading Ukraine' Defence secretary warns Putin amid Nato talks

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority, which is why we have updated our travel advice.

"We urge British nationals in Ukraine to leave now via commercial means while they remain available."

Boris Johnson told world leaders - including US President Joe Biden - earlier on Friday that he feared for the security of Europe, according to Downing Street.

After a virtual call, a No10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister told the group that he feared for the security of Europe in the current circumstances.

"He impressed the need for Nato allies to make it absolutely clear that there will be a heavy package of economic sanctions ready to go, should Russia make the devastating and destructive decision to invade Ukraine."

Speaking during a press conference in Moscow, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he was not as optimistic as he used to be about putting a stop to the crisis on the Ukrainian border.

He said: "I think the direction of travel has been against the direction of the diplomatic travel over the last few weeks.

"We've seen continued build-up of forces as we've seen a build up of diplomacy, and you would hope that, actually... one goes up, one goes down - and I think that is why my optimism is not as (optimistic) as I used to be, or can be.

"And I'm hoping that the beginning today is an effort to try and see if there is a way forward to make sure we do de-escalate.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macrons refused to take a Russian Covid test while in Moscow for talks, with reports claiming that it was because he did not want them to get hold of his DNA.

He instead met President Putin at the end of a four metre long table to continue lengthy discussions over the crisis on Friday.

Despite ongoing talks between nations, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned that a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine could come before the end of the Winter Olympics - within a week.

He called on US civilians to leave the country too, saying: "Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"We obviously cannot predict the future, we don't know exactly what is going to happen, but the risk is now high enough and the threat is now immediate enough that this is prudent."

Mr Sullivan added that there will be no military evacuation of US citizens if Russia invades.

He said: "The president will not be putting the lives of our men and women in uniform at risk by sending them into a war zone to rescue people who could have left now but chose not to."

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sadiq Khan reportedly told Cressida Dick he no longer had confidence in her leadership.

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick 'could receive £575,000 payout'

Mr Bridgen said he "welcomes" the chance to "clarify" matters

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen investigated by Parliament watchdog over lobbying claims

Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead in December 2019.

Swedish hitman guilty of murdering reality TV star's brother in drug gang war

Dr Hopkins earlier confirmed the cases

Patient dies from Lassa fever after family infected with ebola-like virus

Zouma could still play against Leicester, David Moyes has confirmed

West Ham say Kurt Zouma still available to play despite outrage at cat kicking

Andrew North, another journalist working for the UN, and Afghan nationals working alongside them have reportedly been detained in Kabul.

British journalist Andrew North 'kidnapped' by Taliban in Afghanistan

Three Metropolitan police officers who worked with Sarah Everard's killer could face charges, it has emerged

Met colleagues of killer cop Wayne Couzens face charges over ‘racist & sexist Whatsapps’

Dr Patel was berated as he stood with his guide dog

Shocking footage shows blind man called 'worse than a dog' by angry Tube commuter

Neil Coyle allegedly had two outbursts in two days at one of the Commons' bars.

Labour MP sorry after suspension for 'Fu Manchu' race rant at journalist in Commons bar

Adele made a surprise appearance at a London nightclub

Adele stuns fans with surprise pole dance performance at Heaven nightclub in London

Priti Patel has reiterated her "commitment" to finding the "right" successor to Cressida Dick.

Priti demands 'strong and decisive new leadership' to take over scandal-hit Met

The new 63 buses have panoramic roofs and phone chargers

Inside London's new 'Future Bus' with panoramic skylight and phone chargers in seats

Skater Kamila Valieva at the centre of drug scandal

Teenage Russian skating superstar plunges Winter Olympics into doping crisis

Two cases of Lassa fever have been discovered in the East of England

What is Lassa Fever? Two cases of acute virus found in east of England

The economy grew by 1% in 2021, despite a record 9.4% slump in 2020.

Economy bounced back by 7.5% last year, strongest growth since World War Two

Exclusive
Sadiq's handling of Cressida's departure 'undignified and ill-judged' says former Met Commssioner

'Undignified and ill-judged': Former Met Commissioner slams Sadiq for forcing Cressida out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery

White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week

The scene near where five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home

Five police officers are shot and four more are hit by shrapnel in ambush
People block highway 75 with heavy vehicles and farm equipment and access to the Canada-United States border crossing at Emerson, Manitoba

Ontario declares an emergency over lorry blockades in Canada

Witness Lt Richard Zimmerman, of the Minneapolis Police Department, giving evidence in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin

Officers arresting George Floyd ‘had training in civil rights and first aid’
The World Trade Centre in New York

Biden to split frozen Afghan funds between 9/11 victims and relief efforts
People block highway 75 with heavy vehicles and farm equipment and access to the Canada-United States border crossing at Emerson, Manitoba

Canadian authorities look to the courts to break blockade

People block highway 75 with heavy trucks and farm equipment and access to the Canada-United States border crossing at Emerson, Manitoba

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

A worker packs away completed Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed dolls, the mascot of 2022 Winter Olympics, in Jinjiang city in southeastern China’s Fujian province

Traders punished for selling Olympics mascot at 10 times the retail price
People wave to a convoy departing for Paris in Strasbourg, eastern France

French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris

France’s President Emmanuel Macron, centre, poses with heads of states for a picture before the Hight Level Segment session of the One Ocean Summit, in Brest, Brittany

World leaders at France summit mull ways to protect oceans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I believe she's done the right thing': Mina Smallman reacts to Cressida Dick resigning

'I believe she's done the right thing': Mina Smallman reacts to Cressida Dick resigning
Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' statements

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' words
'It should've happened a long time ago': Brother of Daniel Morgan reacts to Cressida Dick resignation

Brother of murdered detective Daniel Morgan 'pleased' at Cressida Dick resignation
'We've all done it' says ex-Police officer

Ex-officer claims new Met chief must be white male who can admit past prejudice
'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan

'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan
Nick Ferrari was speaking after a speech by the former PM

'His government was riddled with sleaze': Nick Ferrari's blistering take on Sir John Major
Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'shocked and saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns
Eddie Mair spoke to Matthew Cole from The Fuel Bank Foundation.

'The need is getting greater and greater': Fuel bank chief warns of desperation hitting families
Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair

Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair
'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police