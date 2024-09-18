Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk released after being detained in Polish airport

Oleksandr Usyk has been released after being briefly detained at Krakow Airport in Poland. Picture: Alamy/Social media

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has been released after being detained in an airport in Poland.

Footage shared on social media showed the heavyweight boxing champion being led away in handcuffs at Krakow Airport in Poland.

The 37-year-old was later released following the "misunderstanding" but no further details were given on why he was stopped.

"I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after speaking to Usyk on the phone.

"Our champion has been released, and he is no longer being detained."

I spoke with Oleksandr Usyk on the phone after he was detained.



I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion.



I instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, to… pic.twitter.com/LNKcH0OupR — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 17, 2024

Sharing an update on Instagram, Usyk said: "A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved.

"Thanks to all who got concerned."

He expressed gratitude for the "efficient support" of Ukrainian diplomats.

"And respect to Polish Police for conducting their obligations with no regards to height, weight, reach and regalia," he added.

Andrii Sybiha, who was recently appointed Ukraine's foreign minister, said: "Upon @ZelenskyyUA’s instructions we swiftly reacted to Oleksandr Usyk’s detention in Krakow, facilitated his release. Our Consul General briefed me of the details.

"Such actions toward our champion are disproportionate & unacceptable. We’ll send a relevant note to the Polish side."

Usyk beat Tyson Fury in May in Saudi Arabia to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 24 years.

Fury's rematch with Usyk is scheduled for December 21, again in Saudi Arabia.