Ukrainian couple marry on front line in 'heartbreaking' impromptu ceremony

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko (left) congratulates Valery (right) and Lesya (centre) after their spontaneous wedding. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

A Ukrainian couple have got married on the front line just outside of Kyiv.

Lesya and Valery got married dressed in their military fatigues in an impromptu ceremony on Sunday.

The pair both serve in the 112th brigade of the Ukrainian territorial defences forces.

The bride temporarily replaced her helmet with a small veil, and held a bouquet of flowers.

The couple were flanked by their comrades, some of whom also held flowers.

The ceremony was performed by a military chaplain.

The wedding was attended by other soldiers. Picture: Getty

Some of the soldiers also had flowers. Picture: Getty

Footage of the ceremony has been shared widely on social media.

It shows the couple standing together, beaming and holding hands, being serenaded by friends.

The songs were accompanied by a soldier playing a traditional Ukrainian folk string instrument called a bandura.

Thousands of people have congratulated the couple, but some have highlighted the circumstances under which the wedding took place.

"That's heartbreaking," wrote one Twitter user.

"To see so much love in the middle of a massacre.

"She definitely didn't think that an army uniform will be her wedding dress."

Another wrote: "May you be safe. May you be protected. May peace return to your land."