Ukrainian drone drops water for dying Russian soldier after he pleaded for his life - before leading him to safety
24 September 2024, 18:14
This is the moment a Russian solider was saved by a frontline Ukrainian battalion - after he pleaded with a drone operator to spare his life.
The K-2 Battalion, part of the Ukrainian Army’s 54th Brigade, posted the video on social media this week.
The video appeared to have been filmed in late summer on a battlefield in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.
The video shows a Ukrainian drone dropping a bomb on an injured Russian soldier who was taking refuge in a trench under an earth arch.
The grenade fails to kill him - and the drone returns to find the solider has crawled away from the arch and is lying on his back, with his hands pleading to be spared.
So the drone operator, taking pity on the surrendering soldier, returns to base where they load the drone with a bottle of water and a note on how he should return to safety.
The Russian solder crosses himself and waves ‘thank you’ when it returns with the water.
Despite a leg injury, the solder manages to walk some distance, stopping for cigarettes and any one point to inject himself with a painkiller.
He follows the drone back to the Ukrainian lines, where he eventually collapses to the ground before being dragged away by two Ukrainian infantrymen.