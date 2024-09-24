Ukrainian drone drops water for dying Russian soldier after he pleaded for his life - before leading him to safety

The soldier reading a note telling him how to escape to safety. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a Russian solider was saved by a frontline Ukrainian battalion - after he pleaded with a drone operator to spare his life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The K-2 Battalion, part of the Ukrainian Army’s 54th Brigade, posted the video on social media this week.

The video appeared to have been filmed in late summer on a battlefield in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

The video shows a Ukrainian drone dropping a bomb on an injured Russian soldier who was taking refuge in a trench under an earth arch.

The man pleaded with the drone operator to spare his life. Picture: Social Media

The grenade fails to kill him - and the drone returns to find the solider has crawled away from the arch and is lying on his back, with his hands pleading to be spared.

Read more: Two men aged 52 and 18 arrested after killing of boy, 15, in London - as victim is pictured

K-2 Battalion of the 54th Brigade of Ukraine take a prisoner with a help of a drone. Full story and detailed video with English subtitles attached:



«Not for the first time soldiers of the K-2 Battalion are taking a prisoner with the help of a drone. This time, drone operator… pic.twitter.com/7034ug0ya1 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 22, 2024

So the drone operator, taking pity on the surrendering soldier, returns to base where they load the drone with a bottle of water and a note on how he should return to safety.

The Russian solder crosses himself and waves ‘thank you’ when it returns with the water.

The Russian solider was eventually taken captive after making his way to a Ukrainian position. Picture: Social Media

Despite a leg injury, the solder manages to walk some distance, stopping for cigarettes and any one point to inject himself with a painkiller.

He follows the drone back to the Ukrainian lines, where he eventually collapses to the ground before being dragged away by two Ukrainian infantrymen.