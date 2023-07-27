Ukrainian fencer disqualified for refusing to shake Russian opponents hand

Ukraine's Olha Kharlan (L) refuses to shake hands with Russia's Anna Smirnova - who went on to stage a sit-in protest (R). Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A champion Ukrainian fencer has been disqualified from the World Fencing Championships after refusing to seek the hand of her defeated Russian opponent.

Olga Kharlan beat Anna Smirnova 15-7 at the tournament in Milan. Kharlan, 32, rejected her handshake afterwards, and instead offered to tap sabre blades.

Her actions were taken to be on the grounds of Putin’s full-scale invasion of her homeland.

Smirnova appealed and staged a 45-minute sit-down protest.

Results later showed that Kharlan, a four-time individual world champion, had been disqualified.

Kharlan refused to shake hands with her defeated opponent. Picture: Getty

In fencing, shaking hands is part of the rules of the sport and refusal to do so results in a black card.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, shared a photo on Twitter of Russian Smirnova posing with Russian troops.

The photo features Anna Smirnova, the Russian fencer who Ukrainian Olha #Kharlan refused to shake hands with at the World Championships after winning a fair bout. As you can see, she openly admires the Russian army, which is killing Ukrainians and destroying our cities. The… pic.twitter.com/je1o94n3OX — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 27, 2023

He wrote: "The photo features Anna Smirnova, the Russian fencer who Ukrainian Olga Kharlan refused to shake hands with at the World Championships after winning a fair bout.”

"As you can see, she openly admires the Russian army, which is killing Ukrainians and destroying our cities. The International Fencing Federation (FIE) disqualified the Ukrainian representative for not shaking hands with the Russian," he added.

"FIE should this be taken as a position? Doesn't Russian money smell of blood?"

Ukrainian Sports Minister, Vadym Guttsait, said on Facebook that he was proud of Kharlan, adding: “Your performance is an example of strength, will and love for Ukraine! Stay strong! The main victory of the country and yours will come soon.”

Ukraine's fencing federation (NFFU), said it will appeal Kharlan’s disqualification.