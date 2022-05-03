Moment Ukrainian nurse has first wedding dance after losing both legs in mine blast

By Patrick Grafton-Green

This is the moment a Ukrainian nurse who lost both her legs in a landmine explosion took part in an emotional first dance with her husband in hospital.

The touching footage, captured by a nurse in the city of Lviv, shows Oksana being held by her husband, Victor, as onlookers applaud.

The 23-year-old lost her legs and four fingers in the blast, which happened while the couple was walking home in the eastern city of Lysychansk, the Lviv Medical Association said.

Oksana had been walking ahead of her husband and "turned to warn her lover of the danger, and a second later a mine exploded under her", it added.

Victor was not injured.

Oksana had four operations at Lysychansk hospital before she was evacuated for treatment in the city of Dnipro.

A week ago, she travelled west to Lviv, where she got married while preparing for prosthetic surgery.

The couple, who have been together for six years and have two children, tied the knot at a local registry office before their hospital reception in the ward of the surgery centre.

Oksana and Victor during their first dance. Picture: Lviv Medical Association

"Life should not be postponed until later, decided Oksana and Victor," the association added.

It told Sky News they bought wedding rings in Lviv, found Oksana a white dress and enjoyed a cake baked by volunteers.

Oksana is now reportedly preparing to travel to Germany with Victor for further treatment.