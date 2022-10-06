Ukrainian refugee dumped by love rat over text is now back home in war-torn country

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

By Fran Way

A Ukrainian refugee who was left heartbroken when her Brit boyfriend dumped her over text message is back in her war-torn home country.

Sofiia Karkadym announced she was heading back to Ukraine after Tony Garnett, 30, rejected her last bid pleas to get back together.

They first made the headlines when Mr Garnett and his then long-term partner Lorna Garnett offered her their home under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Just 10 days after arriving Mr Garnett dumped Lorna and said he was leaving the family home to move in with the 22-year-old.

But things took a turn for the worst last week when four months into their relationship he decided he ‘couldn’t put up with her anymore’ and decided to end things.

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

She was forced to live in ‘disgusting’ emergency accommodation in Bradford with just weeks left of her VISA.

But now, after a long 24 hour journey, Sofiia has been reunited with her grandmother.

She told the MailOnline she was feeling ‘as comfortable as she could’ knowing Russian forces are still fighting in her country.

She also said she feels better at home where everybody can speak her language.

She said: "I was scared when I arrived in Lviv because an alarm went off at the train station. And people thought there may be some sort of attack by the Russians.

"I can feel that my country is in depression because of the war and everything that is going on globally. "When I was on the bus I saw the funeral of a soldier. I began to cry again when I saw that.

"It really brought it back to me of what is going on here. Ukrainians are being murdered and our soldiers are being as brave as any."

Sofiia is planning on staying with her grandmother for a week before travelling to meet her mum and sister in Kyiv.

Her grandmother is reportedly very worried about her travelling to Kyiv as government buildings could be attacked by Russia but she is desperate to be reunited with her family after a whirlwind four months.

As she was about to start her journey home, the 22-year-old on Monday told The Sun: “I need some support from my family and because I have not seen them for six months. I need to go for myself and to look after myself."