Breaking News

UK to offer 100,000 more Ukrainians sanctuary amid Russian invasion, Home Sec says

Priti Patel has announced a further 100,000 Ukrainians can seek sanctuary in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Home Secretary has confirmed a further 100,000 Ukrainians will be able to seek sanctuary in Britain as a result of Russia's invasion.

Speaking to MPs on Monday Priti Patel said family members of British nationals who don't usually meet eligibility criteria will be allowed to stay for a year.

Those people will have to pass security checks but will have access to work and public services in Britain.

The news comes as thousands of civilians are trying to escape the violence in Ukraine, with dozens of civilians killed in a mass shelling in Kharkiv on Monday.

Ms Patel told MPs: "Putin's war on Ukraine is monstrous and unjustified."

She said: "Through this extension alone I can confirm that an additional 100,000 Ukrainians will be able to seek sanctuary in the UK, with access to work and public services.

"We are enabling Ukrainian nationals already in the UK, giving them the ability to switch free of charge into a points-based immigration route or through the family visa route.

"We are extending visas for (Ukraine) temporary workers in some sectors and they can now stay until at least December 2022."

It comes as towers of donations overwhelmed staff at a Polish community centre in Balham, London, as thousands of people tried to help those fleeing Ukraine.

At least 30 volunteers were on Monday sorting out and loading up the piles of donations which have flooded in to the Polish White Eagle Club.

Among the donations were things like toiletries, clothes, sleeping bags and blankets to send to refugees fleeing their war-stricken homeland.

Magda Harvey, manager of the community centre, told LBC they have enough goods to fill another 10 trucks.

Olena Sedlier, a Ukrainian volunteer, told LBC she has been asking her friends and family in Ukraine "not how are you, but are you alive?"

"As long as I can stay here I will to put these things in the vans so kind Polish drivers will take it to Poland to give it to Ukrainian refugees crossing borders," she said.

A Polish volunteer added: "We can't be there to help but at least we can help [from] here.

"It's all we can do right now because the situation is just awful - I can't even still believe it is happening in the 21st century."