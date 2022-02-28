Breaking News

UK to offer 100,000 more Ukrainians sanctuary amid Russian invasion, Home Sec says

28 February 2022, 15:28 | Updated: 28 February 2022, 16:08

Priti Patel has announced a further 100,000 Ukrainians can seek sanctuary in the UK.
Priti Patel has announced a further 100,000 Ukrainians can seek sanctuary in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Home Secretary has confirmed a further 100,000 Ukrainians will be able to seek sanctuary in Britain as a result of Russia's invasion.

Speaking to MPs on Monday Priti Patel said family members of British nationals who don't usually meet eligibility criteria will be allowed to stay for a year.

Those people will have to pass security checks but will have access to work and public services in Britain.

The news comes as thousands of civilians are trying to escape the violence in Ukraine, with dozens of civilians killed in a mass shelling in Kharkiv on Monday.

Ms Patel told MPs: "Putin's war on Ukraine is monstrous and unjustified."

She said: "Through this extension alone I can confirm that an additional 100,000 Ukrainians will be able to seek sanctuary in the UK, with access to work and public services.

"We are enabling Ukrainian nationals already in the UK, giving them the ability to switch free of charge into a points-based immigration route or through the family visa route.

"We are extending visas for (Ukraine) temporary workers in some sectors and they can now stay until at least December 2022."

It comes as towers of donations overwhelmed staff at a Polish community centre in Balham, London, as thousands of people tried to help those fleeing Ukraine.

At least 30 volunteers were on Monday sorting out and loading up the piles of donations which have flooded in to the Polish White Eagle Club.

Among the donations were things like toiletries, clothes, sleeping bags and blankets to send to refugees fleeing their war-stricken homeland.

Magda Harvey, manager of the community centre, told LBC they have enough goods to fill another 10 trucks.

Olena Sedlier, a Ukrainian volunteer, told LBC she has been asking her friends and family in Ukraine "not how are you, but are you alive?"

"As long as I can stay here I will to put these things in the vans so kind Polish drivers will take it to Poland to give it to Ukrainian refugees crossing borders," she said.

A Polish volunteer added: "We can't be there to help but at least we can help [from] here.

"It's all we can do right now because the situation is just awful - I can't even still believe it is happening in the 21st century."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Khakiv has been hit with Russian shells, despite ongoing peace talks

Putin resorts to banned 'cluster bombs' to slaughter civilians in Ukraine’s second city

The report warns some of the impacts of climate change are already irreversible

'Atlas of human suffering': Stark warning to humanity issued in major climate change report
Russian media sites appeared to have been hacked in a cyber attack by Anonymous.

Anonymous hacks Russian TV and news agencies to broadcast 'truth from the frontlines'

The Snake Island defenders were taken prisoner by the Russians

Snake Island heroes who told Russian warship ‘go f**k yourself’ captured

Economic trouble caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine

Petrol prices hit record of 151p per litre as cost to fill up average car soars to £83.19

Liz Truss's comments were singled out by the Kremlin

Words of mass destruction: Truss vs Putin after Russia issues nuclear threat

Tube strikes will bring the London Underground to a halt on Tuesday and Thursday

Tube strike: Last-ditch talks ahead of Tuesday's walkout by 10,000 TfL staff

The harrowing photo highlights the child victims of the Ukraine conflict. Schoolgirl, Polina, right also died

'Show this to Putin': Horror of the child victims of the Ukraine war

Live
Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet on the border of Belarus today

Live updates: Ukraine meets for peace talks with Russia on Belarusian border

The rouble has crashed following financial sanctions from the West.

Russian rouble crashes due to sanctions as UK cracks down on oligarchs' 'dirty money'

The Defence Secretary said Brit civilian's shouldn't try to go and fight

Defence sec clashes with Liz Truss as he tells untrained Brits not to fight in Ukraine

Exclusive
The Government is expected to force its MPs to vote against amendments that would crackdown on “sex-for-rent” predators

Exclusive: Government to vote against plans to make 'sex for rent' a specific offence

Anastasia Lenna, Ukraine’s 2015 representative in the Miss Grand International beauty contest, has joined the Ukraine army to fight Russian troops.

'Invaders will die': Former Miss Ukraine joins fight to defend her country from Russia

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Putin's nuclear threats were rhetoric

Putin's nuclear threat is 'rhetoric', says Defence Sec as Ukraine faces critical 24 hours

England won't play Russia in any international fixtures for the "foreseeable future", the FA has announced.

England to boycott Russia fixtures amid ongoing Ukraine invasion, FA says

Exclusive
Taras Chaban, a Ukrainian who is leaving tomorrow with a van full of humanitarian supplies to drive it across the Polish border.

'The world is behind us': Ukrainian to drive supplies across border to help his homeland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Refugees that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine sit in a bus at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

In pictures: Ukrainian exodus gathers pace as neighbours welcome refugees
A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Marienko Andrew/AP)

Dozens wounded in clashes in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, second left, and Davyd Arakhamia, faction leader of the Servant of the People party in the Ukrainian Parliament, third right, attend the peace talks in the Gomel region, Belarus (Sergei Kholodiin/AP)

Talks held between Russian and Ukrainian delegates as war continues
An armoured car in Donetsk

Quiet night in Ukrainian capital as Russia orders nuclear forces on high alert
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Turkey opposition parties vow to restore parliamentary power and curb presidency
A Russian Blackjack bomber (MoD/PA)

Russian nuclear forces on high alert following Vladimir Putin order
Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP)

More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russian attack, UN says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine presidential office/AP)

Ukrainian president says 16 children have been killed in Russian offensive
The US Capitol dome is seen through a security fence put in place in preparation for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Face coverings made optional ahead of Joe Biden’s State Of The Union address
Two people embrace at an airport

Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need to isolate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares
James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine
Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson

Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson
"Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say 'enjoy yourself'."

'Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say enjoy yourself'
Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says
'Utterly draconian' Borders Bill 'slams the door' on Ukrainian refugees, activist warns

'Utterly draconian' Borders Bill 'slams the door' on Ukrainian refugees, activist warns
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 27/02 | Watch again

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin
'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police