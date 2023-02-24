'We'll finish this war': Ukrainian soldier training in the UK speaks to LBC one year after Russian invasion

24 February 2023, 15:06

Soldiers training in Kent
Soldiers training in Kent. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

A Ukrainian soldier training in the UK has said he is "honoured" to defend his country a year on from Russia's invasion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew, who is undergoing training with Ukrainian troops in Kent, was a policeman for four years before the war began.

Speaking a year on from the start of the conflict, he recalled his experience when Russia first invaded.

"We heard air raid sirens and they gathered us together in our workplace," he told LBC.

"At 5 o'clock in the morning, we were all in our body armour and we were ready to protect our department."

He said he had left his family in Ukraine but missed them "so much".

"I have my family in Ukraine and they are safe," he said. "My wife and children."

"I speak to them each day but I miss them so much."

Read more: Nation falls silent for Ukraine: UK in display of solidarity one year on from Russian invasion

Read more: ‘We stand united’: King Charles hails ‘remarkable courage’ of the people of Ukraine one year on from Russia’s invasion

Andrew is among the Ukrainian soldiers being trained in tactics and fighting movements in the UK before heading back to the conflict.

He said the experience was "very intensive and interesting" but it was an "honour" to learn in the UK.

"It’s a big honour for me to learn here and after that to go and protect my country," Andrew said.

He added: "We will finish this war and we will rebuild our country."

The UK held a minute's silence for Ukraine on Friday, marking the one year anniversary since Russia invaded the country.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians they are "invincible" and vowed "2023 will be the year of victory" in a defiant message of hope delivered in Kyiv.

"We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!" he said.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace echoed his comments on LBC on Friday morning, saying the "good guys" are going to win.

“We have a very strong coalition of support. Their resolve is stronger than ever," he said.

“Our safety in this country is delivered by our alliances.”

He continued: “It’s 365 days now, and [Russia] is an isolated country. Everyone, friend and foe, tried to persuade president Putin not to do this.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The man best-known as Margaret Thatcher's long-serving press secretary has died at the age of 90.

Sir Bernard Ingham, Margaret Thatcher's long-serving press secretary, dies aged 90 after 'short illness'

A virtually empty Red Square

US announces sweeping new Russian sanctions one year into war

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainians reflect on Russian invasion as world marks anniversary

Climate Cyclone Freddy

Cyclone Freddy hits Mozambique with ‘dangerous’ rainfall

Protests erupted at a school in Leeds (L) and at a school in Lincolnshire (R) as well as a third school in Cornwall

Protests erupt at schools over ban on using toilets during class and ‘red card’ period pass for girls

Train union TSSA agrees pay deal

Rail union TSSA cancels strike action after members accept 9% pay deal

Turkey Syria Suspect Killed

Istanbul bomb suspect ‘killed in operation in Syria’

Junior doctors will strike in March

Junior doctors announce 72-hour strike in March amid bitter pay dispute

Roald Dahl's works have been edited for 'inclusivity' reasons

Roald Dahl publisher unveils unedited 'classic collection' amid furious backlash over censored stories

Staffordshire Police were called by a woman's neighbour after they saw her toddler 'naked in the window'

Neighbours call police on boy, 3, for being naked at window after a bath

Julia Wandelt (l) who claims to be Madeleine McCann (r)

'Devastated' family of woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann say they have proof of her real identity

Mikahail Abdalkin in the clip with noodles over his ears

Russian politician faces punishment after putting noodles over his ears during Putin speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky pledges push for victory on war anniversary

Estonia Independence Day

Putin ‘preparing for more war’ – Nato chief

Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

US commits further two billion dollars in drones, ammunition and aid to Ukraine

Paris Hilton who has revealed she was raped aged 15

Paris Hilton reveals she was raped at 15 by an older man after he spiked her drink

Latest News

See more Latest News

Guantanamo Detainee Freed

Pakistani brothers freed from Guantanamo Bay after 20 years

King Charles hailed the courage of the people of Ukraine

‘We stand united’: King Charles hails ‘remarkable courage’ of the people of Ukraine one year on from Russia’s invasion
Russia Stalingrad Battle Anniversary

Medvedev: Russia should capture as much of Ukraine as possible

Russia Ukraine War Babies

Joy amid the sorrow: Babies’ first birthdays muted for Ukrainian parents

Greater Manchester's chief fire officer labelled the term 'fireman' a form of micro-aggression

Fireman is 'exclusionary and sexist' term that should be permanently erased, says chief fire officer
Hong Kong US

Beijing official in Hong Kong tells US envoy ‘don’t cross red lines’

Russia Ukraine War The Numbers

The heavy toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine one year on

Gloria died in the alligator attack in Florida as she tried to protect her dog

Terrifying moment woman, 85, is dragged to her death by an alligator as she tried to rescue her dog
The collision took place shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening

Driver arrested after man, 37, killed and two more injured in West London car crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi

China calls for ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter
Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

Nick Ferarri bans listener who defends Putin

'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show
Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller blames 'lying' politicians for loss of faith in democracy, after Keir Starmer revealed five missions
James

James O’Brien in hysterics as Brexit-voting farmer forced to admit EU is better off

The row started after the Defence Secretary spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary accused of 'disdain' after war of words with Johnny Mercer on defence spending
Gina Davidson

Could Ash Regan split the vote in the race for SNP leader and end up victorious? Right now, it seems possible
Andrew Marr on LBC on Wednesday evening

Andrew Marr: 'How real is Russia's nuclear threat?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit