'We'll finish this war': Ukrainian soldier training in the UK speaks to LBC one year after Russian invasion

Soldiers training in Kent. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

A Ukrainian soldier training in the UK has said he is "honoured" to defend his country a year on from Russia's invasion.

Andrew, who is undergoing training with Ukrainian troops in Kent, was a policeman for four years before the war began.

Speaking a year on from the start of the conflict, he recalled his experience when Russia first invaded.

"We heard air raid sirens and they gathered us together in our workplace," he told LBC.

"At 5 o'clock in the morning, we were all in our body armour and we were ready to protect our department."

He said he had left his family in Ukraine but missed them "so much".

"I have my family in Ukraine and they are safe," he said. "My wife and children."

"I speak to them each day but I miss them so much."

Andrew is among the Ukrainian soldiers being trained in tactics and fighting movements in the UK before heading back to the conflict.

He said the experience was "very intensive and interesting" but it was an "honour" to learn in the UK.

"It’s a big honour for me to learn here and after that to go and protect my country," Andrew said.

He added: "We will finish this war and we will rebuild our country."

The UK held a minute's silence for Ukraine on Friday, marking the one year anniversary since Russia invaded the country.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians they are "invincible" and vowed "2023 will be the year of victory" in a defiant message of hope delivered in Kyiv.

"We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!" he said.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace echoed his comments on LBC on Friday morning, saying the "good guys" are going to win.

“We have a very strong coalition of support. Their resolve is stronger than ever," he said.

“Our safety in this country is delivered by our alliances.”

He continued: “It’s 365 days now, and [Russia] is an isolated country. Everyone, friend and foe, tried to persuade president Putin not to do this.”