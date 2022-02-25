Ukrainian troops on Snake Island tell Russian ship to 'f*** yourself' before being killed

25 February 2022, 09:22 | Updated: 25 February 2022, 10:53

By Asher McShane

Audio has emerged of an incident in which 13 Ukrainian border guards were killed in the first day of fighting on the country's Snake Island after telling a Russian warship to "go f*** yourself."

The audio of the defending troops, who have been heralded for their bravery, captured an exchange with one of the troops delivering the expletive-laden message of defiance to the invaders.

"This is a Russian military ship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise we will open fire on you."

The response comes: "Russian military ship, go f*** yourself."

Live updates: Battle for Kiev as Russian troops descend on capital

Read more: 'Hundreds killed' and Russian forces march on Kiev as invasion enters day two

The group have been described as 'The heroes of Snake Island.'

A live video stream from one of the Ukrainian troops shows him ducking for cover the moment the Russian warship opened fire. The island was later captured by Russia.

“All border guards died heroically but did not give up,” President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said.

The guards at the outpost, which is also known as Zmiinyi Island, were among 137 Ukrainians killed on Thursday, according to the country's president.

