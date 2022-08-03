Brave Ukrainians use twigs and car tyres to detonate landmines left by Russians

3 August 2022, 15:06 | Updated: 3 August 2022, 15:09

By Daisy Stephens

Ukrainians are resorting to unconventional methods of clearing landmines, such as poking them with sticks and throwing car tyres at them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hundreds of deadly explosives have been left behind by Russian forces as they retreated from parts of Ukraine.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) says at least seven types of landmines have been left in at least four regions of Ukraine - Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Sumy.

The organisation says some of the landmines left include 'victim-activated booby traps', which explode when disturbed by an individual.

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn criticises UK for sending weapons to Ukraine and 'prolonging' Russia's invasion

Read more: Ukrainian refugee told to declare herself homeless in order to get on council housing list

Video footage shared on social media has shown Ukrainians getting creative when dealing with the explosives.

One video shows a Ukrainian man throwing a large brick into the undergrowth, causing a landmine left there to explode.

In another video, a Ukrainian soldier can be seen throwing an old car tyre.

A landmine explodes as the tyre lands on it just a few feet from where the soldier is standing, launching the tyre high into the air.

In a third video, a man uses a long stick to hit the tarmac in front of him, causing a landmine to explode.

The exact number of landmines left behind by Russian forces is not known.

The HRW says there is "no credible" evidence that Ukrainian forces have used landmines against Russia.

Read more: First grain ship leaves Ukraine under landmark Russia deal

Read more: Three British men to stand trial in Russia-backed separatist court accused of being mercenaries

De-mining charity the Halo Trust is currently combing areas around the Ukrainian capital for the deadly explosives.

The charity has been working in eastern Ukraine since 2016 and is also working on educating civilians, especially children, about the risk of landmines.

It has received £2 million in funding to support its life-saving work from the UK Government's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The stadium now had stadium now has a 'Gilbert & Rose West Stand'.

Southend United's own goal after unwittingly naming stand after serial killer Rose West

Police have released CCTV footage in an attempt to trace missing woman Owami Davies

Last CCTV of missing nurse as police search London house and mum pleads for her to come home safe

Coleen Rooney hits back at claims she was 'milking' foot injury

Coleen Rooney hits back sharing X-ray after Rebekah Vardy hinted she was 'milking' foot injury

Inflation could hit 15% next year, according to a think tank

Cost of living crisis: Britain warned 15% inflation 'plausible' scenario next year

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

Grant Shapps threatens Just Stop Oil protesters with prison

Grant Shapps threatens prison to Just Stop Oil protesters who block M25

Premier League players will no longer take the knee at the start of every match

Premier League footballers to stop taking the knee before matches

The Cartwheel Galaxy

NASA reveals stunning new image of Cartwheel Galaxy from world's most powerful telescope

Glasgow High Court

Eleven in court for child sex ring including witchcraft and Ouija boards and Satanic animal killings

The bodybuilder was warned about taking synthol injections

Brazilian bodybuilder 'Hulk' dies on birthday after taking injections to grow enormous biceps

A teenager died after becoming trapped on a ride at a fairground in Dover

Teenager dies in fairground accident in Dover after 'boarding ride while park was closed'

The turbine filled the sky with plumes of smoke

Wind turbine erupts into huge blaze sending smoke billowing across city

London faces Tube and Overground walkout on August 19

London faces fresh travel misery as Tube and Overground staff to walk out on August 19

Rishi Sunak wants to broaden the term 'extremist' to include people who 'vilify' the country

People who 'vilify' UK face being treated as extremists under Rishi Sunak plans

Archie Battersbee's mother said she is determined to fight on for her son

Doctors delay switching off tragic Archie's life support as mum vows to fight 'to the bitter end'

Chinese officials shared images from social media site Weibo of the Chinese military drills

Chinese warships surround Taiwan in show of strength to coincide with US Speaker Pelosi visit

Latest News

See more Latest News

A general view of Amsterdam

Dutch government declares water shortage

Journalists take images at the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Videos depicting last six months of Anne Frank’s life to be available in English

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners

Janet Yang

Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy

People walk past a billboard welcoming US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei, Taiwan

Why Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan and why China is angry

US house speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan

China announces military exercises after Pelosi visit to Taiwan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, stands beside Christian Bruch, chief executive of Siemens Energy, at the turbine serviced in Canada for the Nordstream 1 natural gas pipeline in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany

Gas pipeline part is ready for Russia, says German leader

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control in south-eastern Ukraine

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

Parisians and tourists take sunbathe along the Seine River amid hot weather in Paris, France

France’s second heatwave of the year leaves Paris sweltering

Russia Ukraine war Developments

Cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain checked by inspectors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London