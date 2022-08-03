Brave Ukrainians use twigs and car tyres to detonate landmines left by Russians

By Daisy Stephens

Ukrainians are resorting to unconventional methods of clearing landmines, such as poking them with sticks and throwing car tyres at them.

Hundreds of deadly explosives have been left behind by Russian forces as they retreated from parts of Ukraine.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) says at least seven types of landmines have been left in at least four regions of Ukraine - Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Sumy.

The organisation says some of the landmines left include 'victim-activated booby traps', which explode when disturbed by an individual.

Video footage shared on social media has shown Ukrainians getting creative when dealing with the explosives.

One video shows a Ukrainian man throwing a large brick into the undergrowth, causing a landmine left there to explode.

In another video, a Ukrainian soldier can be seen throwing an old car tyre.

A landmine explodes as the tyre lands on it just a few feet from where the soldier is standing, launching the tyre high into the air.

In a third video, a man uses a long stick to hit the tarmac in front of him, causing a landmine to explode.

The exact number of landmines left behind by Russian forces is not known.

The HRW says there is "no credible" evidence that Ukrainian forces have used landmines against Russia.

De-mining charity the Halo Trust is currently combing areas around the Ukrainian capital for the deadly explosives.

The charity has been working in eastern Ukraine since 2016 and is also working on educating civilians, especially children, about the risk of landmines.

It has received £2 million in funding to support its life-saving work from the UK Government's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.